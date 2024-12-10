AddUp Becomes the First OEM to Achieve ASTM Additive Manufacturing Safety Certification

AddUp, a leader in 3D printing technology, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Original Equipment Manufacturer to earn the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Safety (AMS) Certification. This certification highlights AddUp’s commitment to establishing robust safety standards within the additive manufacturing industry.

Collaborating closely with ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), AddUp helped define comprehensive safety protocols essential for operating AM facilities. These efforts have provided a clear framework for other manufacturers entering the 3D printing space, ensuring that safety remains a priority as the industry expands.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of this initiative with ASTM,” said Austin Kron, Director of Operations & Field Service at AddUp. “When we set up our own AM facility, we realized there were no clear standards for the industry. We wanted to help create a roadmap for others, showing how to do it safely and effectively. We take pride in being the gold standard for AM safety.”

The official ASTM Additive Manufacturing Safety (AMS) Certification awarded to AddUp Solutions. Photo via AddUp.

Achieving the AMS Certification involved an extensive audit of AddUp’s AM facility, focusing on key areas such as personal protective equipment (PPE), machine installation and grounding, powder handling, hazardous waste disposal, and facility cleanliness. The team utilized their experience from operating a state-of-the-art facility at the North American headquarters in Cincinnati to guide ASTM through these safety measures.

The Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) conducted the audit, marking the first instance of such an evaluation in additive manufacturing. AddUp volunteered to be the inaugural company audited for AMS certification, working closely with SEI auditors to ensure each requirement was meticulously met and fully understood. This initiative secured the certification and served as an educational platform to reinforce the importance of each safety protocol in AM operations.

Paul Bates, Senior Lead for Training and Certification Programs at ASTM International AM CoE, praised AddUp’s efforts: “AddUp’s commitment to safety has been exemplary. Their involvement in helping us define the guidelines for this certification and their willingness to open their doors for the first-ever AMS audit speaks volumes about their leadership in the AM industry. AddUp has set a new standard for AM safety, and we are grateful for their dedication.”

AddUp’s advanced FormUp 350 systems at their Cincinnati facility played a key role in earning the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Safety Certification. Photo via AddUp.

Contextualizing the Achievement

Earlier this year, ASTM’s AM CoE launched the Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee (AMCC), comprising 23 members including Ford, Johnson & Johnson, and Lockheed Martin. The committee aims to develop standardized audit criteria for evaluating AM supply chain reliability, addressing cross-industry requirements to ensure consistency and quality across sectors such as aerospace, defense, medical, and transportation. Melissa Orme, vice president of additive manufacturing at The Boeing Company, emphasized that the AMCC’s work enhances the understanding of additive manufacturing suppliers amidst rapid industry growth.

In parallel, A3D, a manufacturing as a service (MaaS) company specializing in 3D printed aerospace components, received AS9100 certification from the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQC) in 2024. This certification verifies that A3D’s 3D printed parts meet the stringent quality and safety standards required by the aerospace sector. Jon Toews, Senior Vice President of A3D Manufacturing, stated that the certification assures customers of the high precision and durability of their components, essential for demanding aerospace applications.

ASTM International Logo. Image via ASTM International.

