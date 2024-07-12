Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Space and Defense Conference: Additive Manufacturing Advantage 2024 full program announced

The Aerospace, Space, and Defense sectors are where industrial 3D printing unlocks cutting-edge applications. Next week hear directly from technology leaders at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense (AMAA) online symposium on Tuesday July 16th.

Join innovators, experts, and analysts from NASA, Nikon SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Siemens, Massivit3D, Materialise, 3D Systems, and many more at this free event.

AMAA is for engineers and designers, manufacturing and production managers, research and development specialists, quality assurance and control experts, business and strategy leaders, educators, and students. Learn and network with the global AM community and industry.

AMAA Aerospace Space and Defense 2024

Throughout June and July, 3DPI has a series of interviews and articles with the Additive Manufacturing leaders in Aerospace, Space and Defense catch up now.

Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense Schedule

9:00 am: Open for Networking

10:30 am: Welcome to Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense 2024

10:35 am: Materialise: Accelerating the NPI Process in the Aerospace Industry

11:00 am ASTM: It’s Critical: AM in Regulated Industry

11:30 am Velo3D: Migrating from development to production additive manufacturing

12:00 pm AMRC: An Emerging AM Process: Additive Friction Stir Deposition

12:30 pm SWISSto12: A breakthrough for on-the-move satellite communications

1:00 pm DiManEx: Hitting the Triple Target: Using AM to Tackle Cost, Resilience and Sustainability

1:30 pm MxD: Rapid Certification of AM Parts with Reduced Inspection Leveraging Data Models, ICME, and AI/ML

2:00 pm Panel: Navigating Global Standards and Local Challenges in Additive Manufacturing

2:30 pm The Barnes Global Advisors: Qualification consideration for DED

3:00 pm Castheon Inc.: Reinventing Materials through Additive Manufacturing with breakthrough properties

3:30 pm Nikon SLM Solutions: Qualification of Additive Manufacturing L-PBF

4:00 pm Stratasys: (Title: TBC)

4:30 pm Panel: (Title: TBC)

5:00 pm B9 & Poly6: High Pressure Turbine Components at Scale

5:30 pm Colibrium Additive, a GE Aerospace company: Additive Manufacturing for Aircraft Sustainment

6:00 pm Panel: Leveraging Additive Manufacturing for the Next Frontier in Aerospace, Space, and Defense

6:30 pm MASSIVIT3D: 3D Cast in Motion – Large scale molds and tools

7:00 pm AM Craft: Additive in the Aviation Aftermarket

7:30 pm 3D Systems: Titanium Material Allowable

8:00 pm Siemens: Productionizing Additive

8:30 pm Closing Session

8:40 pm – 10:00 pm

Post Event Networking

All times BST, for full details of speakers and the latest updates see event website.

We are grateful to our sponsors and their support in enabling this event.

Stratasys

Massivit

CRP Technology

