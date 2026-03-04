Additive Manufacturing Advantage Returns with Vertical Focused 3D Printing Industry Events

3D Printing Industry has opened registration and the call for speakers for the 2026 Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMA) event series, a set of online conferences examining the deployment of additive manufacturing across critical industrial sectors and specifically designed for core verticals.
The 2026 programme of four events will cover Aerospace, Space & Defence, Energy, Healthcare, and Automotive & Mobility, bringing together procurement officers, engineers, manufacturers, policymakers, and technology providers to examine where additive manufacturing is delivering measurable industrial value.
Registration is now open for the events:
AMA: Aerospace, Space & Defense: 9 July 2026
AMA: Automotive & Mobility: 24 September 2026
The events are free to attend for qualified industry professionals.
From experimentation to industrial deployment
Additive manufacturing has spent the past decade transitioning from a prototyping tool to a production technology. Yet adoption remains uneven across sectors, driven by differing regulatory frameworks, supply chain requirements, and economics.
The AMA event series is designed to explore those sector-specific dynamics through case studies, engineering insights, and strategic analysis.
Previous editions of the Additive Manufacturing Advantage conferences have brought together speakers from organizations including America Makes, NASA, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC), Safran, SEAT, Northrop Grumman, HP, and Lincoln Electric, highlighting how additive manufacturing is being deployed in mission-critical environments and supply chains.
Sessions have examined topics ranging from rocket engine development and UAV design to supply-chain resilience and qualification frameworks for industrial AM.
The 2026 series builds on that foundation with a broader sector focus.
Four industry verticals shaping additive manufacturing
Each AMA event will focus on a sector where additive manufacturing is moving from pilot programs toward operational deployment.
The energy sector is exploring additive manufacturing to accelerate maintenance cycles, improve component efficiency, and enable new designs for turbines, heat exchangers, and hydrogen infrastructure.
Key themes include:
High-temperature alloys and corrosion-resistant materials
Qualification of critical components
Spare-parts digitization and distributed manufacturing
AM in nuclear, renewables, and oil & gas supply chains
Medical and dental applications remain among the most mature uses of additive manufacturing, spanning implants, surgical tools, and patient-specific devices.
Topics under discussion will include:
Regulatory pathways for additive manufacturing in healthcare
Hospital point-of-care manufacturing
Biocompatible materials and implant design
AI-assisted design and digital workflows in medical AM
AMA: Aerospace, Space & Defense
AeroDef continues to push the limits of additive manufacturing, driven by weight reduction, part consolidation, and rapid iteration.
Proposed topics include:
Design for additive manufacturing in flight hardware
Qualification and certification frameworks
Satellite and space applications
Defense supply chain resilience
Automotive manufacturers are integrating additive manufacturing across prototyping, tooling, and increasingly production.
The conference will explore areas such as lightweighting, electrification, and digital supply chains for spare parts and customization.
Call for speakers now open
3D Printing Industry is inviting engineers, researchers, and industry leaders to submit proposals to present at the 2026 events.
Speaker submissions are encouraged from:
OEMs deploying additive manufacturing in production
Tier suppliers integrating AM into manufacturing workflows
Materials and machine developers
Researchers working on qualification, simulation, or process control
Software developers enabling design automation or digital manufacturing
Proposals can include technical presentations, case studies, or panel participation. Register your interest here.
A forum for industrial insight
The AMA series aims to provide a forum where practitioners can exchange lessons learned from real-world deployments of additive manufacturing.
Rather than focusing on technology announcements alone, the events emphasize applications, qualification pathways, and operational outcomes, the factors that ultimately determine whether additive manufacturing scales within industrial supply chains.
Engineers, executives, and researchers interested in participating as speakers or attendees can register using the links above.
