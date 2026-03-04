Additive Manufacturing Advantage Returns with Vertical Focused 3D Printing Industry Events

3D Printing Industry has opened registration and the call for speakers for the 2026 Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMA) event series, a set of online conferences examining the deployment of additive manufacturing across critical industrial sectors and specifically designed for core verticals.

The 2026 programme of four events will cover Aerospace, Space & Defence, Energy, Healthcare, and Automotive & Mobility, bringing together procurement officers, engineers, manufacturers, policymakers, and technology providers to examine where additive manufacturing is delivering measurable industrial value.

Registration is now open for the events:

AMA: Energy: 30 April 2026

AMA: Healthcare: 4 June 2026

AMA: Aerospace, Space & Defense: 9 July 2026

AMA: Automotive & Mobility: 24 September 2026

The events are free to attend for qualified industry professionals.

From experimentation to industrial deployment

Additive manufacturing has spent the past decade transitioning from a prototyping tool to a production technology. Yet adoption remains uneven across sectors, driven by differing regulatory frameworks, supply chain requirements, and economics.

The AMA event series is designed to explore those sector-specific dynamics through case studies, engineering insights, and strategic analysis.

Previous editions of the Additive Manufacturing Advantage conferences have brought together speakers from organizations including America Makes, NASA, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC), Safran, SEAT, Northrop Grumman, HP, and Lincoln Electric, highlighting how additive manufacturing is being deployed in mission-critical environments and supply chains.

Sessions have examined topics ranging from rocket engine development and UAV design to supply-chain resilience and qualification frameworks for industrial AM.

The 2026 series builds on that foundation with a broader sector focus.

Four industry verticals shaping additive manufacturing

Each AMA event will focus on a sector where additive manufacturing is moving from pilot programs toward operational deployment.

AMA: Energy

The energy sector is exploring additive manufacturing to accelerate maintenance cycles, improve component efficiency, and enable new designs for turbines, heat exchangers, and hydrogen infrastructure.

Key themes include:

High-temperature alloys and corrosion-resistant materials

Qualification of critical components

Spare-parts digitization and distributed manufacturing

AM in nuclear, renewables, and oil & gas supply chains

AMA: Energy 2026

AMA: Healthcare

Medical and dental applications remain among the most mature uses of additive manufacturing, spanning implants, surgical tools, and patient-specific devices.

Topics under discussion will include:

Regulatory pathways for additive manufacturing in healthcare

Hospital point-of-care manufacturing

Biocompatible materials and implant design

AI-assisted design and digital workflows in medical AM

AMA: Healthcare 2026

AMA: Aerospace, Space & Defense

AeroDef continues to push the limits of additive manufacturing, driven by weight reduction, part consolidation, and rapid iteration.

Proposed topics include:

Design for additive manufacturing in flight hardware

Qualification and certification frameworks

Satellite and space applications

Defense supply chain resilience

AMA: Aerospace, Space & Defense 2026

AMA: Automotive & Mobility

Automotive manufacturers are integrating additive manufacturing across prototyping, tooling, and increasingly production.

The conference will explore areas such as lightweighting, electrification, and digital supply chains for spare parts and customization.

AMA: Automotive and Mobility 2026

Call for speakers now open

3D Printing Industry is inviting engineers, researchers, and industry leaders to submit proposals to present at the 2026 events.

Speaker submissions are encouraged from:

OEMs deploying additive manufacturing in production

Tier suppliers integrating AM into manufacturing workflows

Materials and machine developers

Researchers working on qualification, simulation, or process control

Software developers enabling design automation or digital manufacturing

Proposals can include technical presentations, case studies, or panel participation. Register your interest here.

A forum for industrial insight

The AMA series aims to provide a forum where practitioners can exchange lessons learned from real-world deployments of additive manufacturing.

Rather than focusing on technology announcements alone, the events emphasize applications, qualification pathways, and operational outcomes, the factors that ultimately determine whether additive manufacturing scales within industrial supply chains.

Engineers, executives, and researchers interested in participating as speakers or attendees can register using the links above.

