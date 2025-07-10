Automotive

Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility (AMA:AM) 2025 Call For Speakers and Start-ups

The future of mobility is electric, lightweight, personalized, and increasingly additive. Additive Manufacturing (AM) is unlocking new design paradigms and value chains across automotive and mobility sectors. Whether it’s prototyping EV battery enclosures, producing on-demand spare parts, or localizing tool production at the plant floor, AM is no longer a niche, it’s a strategic capability.

AMA:AM brings together OEMs, Tier 1s, AM vendors, and research leaders to examine where AM is delivering today: and what needs to happen to scale tomorrow. This summit focuses on real-world impact, supply chain readiness, and new mobility architectures.

AMA:AM is the latest edition of 3DPI’s incredibly popular, vertical-focused event series. Building on the success of the flagship event, AMAA, which attracts approximately 1,000 attendees with a conference program featuring 30 speakers and presenters. 

What We’re Looking For

We’re seeking technologists, production leaders, engineers, material scientists, and strategists working at the intersection of AM and automotive/mobility. Ideal contributors may come from:

OEMs
Tier 1s
AM innovators
Tooling specialists
Design + Simulation
Academic + Labs
Startups + R&D
Software & Digital Ops

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Production Applications & Tooling

Use of AM for assembly jigs, fixtures, grippers, and production aids
In-plant part customization and low-volume tooling
Distributed tooling strategies to reduce logistics and delays

Electrification & Thermal Management

AM-enabled battery housing, cooling systems, busbars, or inverters
Lightweight thermal solutions for EVs or hybrid systems
Printed copper, aluminum, or composite conductors

Lightweighting & Design Freedom

Topology optimization and lattice structures for structural parts
Multi-material and functional gradient components
Homologation-ready parts made with laser or binder jetting

Supply Chain Resilience & Digital Thread

On-demand production of legacy or custom parts
Integration of AM into PLM, MES, ERP systems
Traceability, QA, and digital twin approaches

Sustainability & End-of-Life

Material re-use and circularity in AM workflows
Comparisons of energy intensity between AM and traditional routes
AM’s role in sustainable urban mobility and last-mile logistics

Customization, Interiors, and UX

Custom dashboards, seating systems, controls using AM
Interior tactile/visual differentiation via lattice, texture, and acoustics
New paradigms for ride-share or autonomous vehicle configurations

R&D and Next-Gen Platforms

AM for hydrogen mobility, micro-mobility, eVTOL
Emerging materials: high-temp polymers, ceramics, CF composites
Collaborative innovation models between OEMs and AM startups

The call for speakers is open now

Join us as we explore how additive manufacturing is unlocking the next generation of mobility: cleaner, faster, lighter, and more agile.

AMA:AM – Where Additive Moves the Future.

Event Date: 1st October 2025

Format: One-Day Online Summit
Hosted by: 3D Printing Industry

Theme: Application to Automotive and Mobility: Accelerating Lightweighting, Electrification, and Customization with Additive Manufacturing

Submission Deadline: 1st September 2025

