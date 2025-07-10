Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility (AMA:AM) 2025 Call For Speakers and Start-ups

The future of mobility is electric, lightweight, personalized, and increasingly additive. Additive Manufacturing (AM) is unlocking new design paradigms and value chains across automotive and mobility sectors. Whether it’s prototyping EV battery enclosures, producing on-demand spare parts, or localizing tool production at the plant floor, AM is no longer a niche, it’s a strategic capability.

AMA:AM brings together OEMs, Tier 1s, AM vendors, and research leaders to examine where AM is delivering today: and what needs to happen to scale tomorrow. This summit focuses on real-world impact, supply chain readiness, and new mobility architectures.

AMA:AM is the latest edition of 3DPI’s incredibly popular, vertical-focused event series. Building on the success of the flagship event, AMAA, which attracts approximately 1,000 attendees with a conference program featuring 30 speakers and presenters.

Want to speak? Apply now.

What We’re Looking For

We’re seeking technologists, production leaders, engineers, material scientists, and strategists working at the intersection of AM and automotive/mobility. Ideal contributors may come from:

OEMs

Tier 1s

AM innovators

Tooling specialists

Design + Simulation

Academic + Labs

Startups + R&D

Software & Digital Ops

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Production Applications & Tooling

Use of AM for assembly jigs, fixtures, grippers, and production aids

In-plant part customization and low-volume tooling

Distributed tooling strategies to reduce logistics and delays



Electrification & Thermal Management

AM-enabled battery housing, cooling systems, busbars, or inverters

Lightweight thermal solutions for EVs or hybrid systems

Printed copper, aluminum, or composite conductors



Lightweighting & Design Freedom

Topology optimization and lattice structures for structural parts

Multi-material and functional gradient components

Homologation-ready parts made with laser or binder jetting



Supply Chain Resilience & Digital Thread

On-demand production of legacy or custom parts

Integration of AM into PLM, MES, ERP systems

Traceability, QA, and digital twin approaches



Sustainability & End-of-Life

Material re-use and circularity in AM workflows

Comparisons of energy intensity between AM and traditional routes

AM’s role in sustainable urban mobility and last-mile logistics



Customization, Interiors, and UX

Custom dashboards, seating systems, controls using AM

Interior tactile/visual differentiation via lattice, texture, and acoustics

New paradigms for ride-share or autonomous vehicle configurations



R&D and Next-Gen Platforms

AM for hydrogen mobility, micro-mobility, eVTOL

Emerging materials: high-temp polymers, ceramics, CF composites

Collaborative innovation models between OEMs and AM startups

The call for speakers is open now

Join us as we explore how additive manufacturing is unlocking the next generation of mobility: cleaner, faster, lighter, and more agile.

AMA:AM – Where Additive Moves the Future.



Event Date: 1st October 2025

Format: One-Day Online Summit

Hosted by: 3D Printing Industry

Theme: Application to Automotive and Mobility: Accelerating Lightweighting, Electrification, and Customization with Additive Manufacturing

Submission Deadline: 1st September 2025



