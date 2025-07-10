Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility (AMA:AM) 2025 Call For Speakers and Start-ups

The future of mobility is electric, lightweight, personalized, and increasingly additive. Additive Manufacturing (AM) is unlocking new design paradigms and value chains across automotive and mobility sectors. Whether it’s prototyping EV battery enclosures, producing on-demand spare parts, or localizing tool production at the plant floor, AM is no longer a niche, it’s a strategic capability.
AMA:AM brings together OEMs, Tier 1s, AM vendors, and research leaders to examine where AM is delivering today: and what needs to happen to scale tomorrow. This summit focuses on real-world impact, supply chain readiness, and new mobility architectures.
AMA:AM is the latest edition of 3DPI’s incredibly popular, vertical-focused event series. Building on the success of the flagship event, AMAA, which attracts approximately 1,000 attendees with a conference program featuring 30 speakers and presenters.
What We’re Looking For
We’re seeking technologists, production leaders, engineers, material scientists, and strategists working at the intersection of AM and automotive/mobility. Ideal contributors may come from:
OEMs
Tier 1s
AM innovators
Tooling specialists
Design + Simulation
Academic + Labs
Startups + R&D
Software & Digital Ops
Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):
Production Applications & Tooling
Use of AM for assembly jigs, fixtures, grippers, and production aids
In-plant part customization and low-volume tooling
Distributed tooling strategies to reduce logistics and delays
Electrification & Thermal Management
AM-enabled battery housing, cooling systems, busbars, or inverters
Lightweight thermal solutions for EVs or hybrid systems
Printed copper, aluminum, or composite conductors
Lightweighting & Design Freedom
Topology optimization and lattice structures for structural parts
Multi-material and functional gradient components
Homologation-ready parts made with laser or binder jetting
Supply Chain Resilience & Digital Thread
On-demand production of legacy or custom parts
Integration of AM into PLM, MES, ERP systems
Traceability, QA, and digital twin approaches
Sustainability & End-of-Life
Material re-use and circularity in AM workflows
Comparisons of energy intensity between AM and traditional routes
AM’s role in sustainable urban mobility and last-mile logistics
Customization, Interiors, and UX
Custom dashboards, seating systems, controls using AM
Interior tactile/visual differentiation via lattice, texture, and acoustics
New paradigms for ride-share or autonomous vehicle configurations
R&D and Next-Gen Platforms
AM for hydrogen mobility, micro-mobility, eVTOL
Emerging materials: high-temp polymers, ceramics, CF composites
Collaborative innovation models between OEMs and AM startups
The call for speakers is open now
Join us as we explore how additive manufacturing is unlocking the next generation of mobility: cleaner, faster, lighter, and more agile.
AMA:AM – Where Additive Moves the Future.
Event Date: 1st October 2025
Format: One-Day Online Summit
Hosted by: 3D Printing Industry
Theme: Application to Automotive and Mobility: Accelerating Lightweighting, Electrification, and Customization with Additive Manufacturing
Submission Deadline: 1st September 2025
Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.