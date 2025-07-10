Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) 2025 Is Now Live: Join the Global Leaders Shaping Aerospace, Space, and Defense AM

The wait is over. Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) 2025 is now officially open*.
This year’s edition convenes the most influential voices across aerospace, defense, and space to unpack the transformative role of additive manufacturing (AM) in next-generation supply chains, strategic deterrence, and orbital exploration. Following a multi-month research effort identifying 3D printing trends in aerospace, space and defense and growing demand from global stakeholders, AMAA 2025 is the platform for those defining how AM scales: in volume, value, and velocity.
Top Presentations From Industry, Government & Space Agencies
The agenda includes deep technical insights and strategic overviews from:
Sebastian Feles (DLR) — Layered Solutions for Living Systems: Additive Manufacturing in Space Biology Hardware
Dr. Paul Gradl (NASA MSFC) — Pushing the Envelope: NASA’s Frontline Applications of Metal Additive Manufacturing
Richard Hamber (UK MOD) — Accelerating the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing
Mark Douglass (Lincoln Electric) — From Welders to Warfighters: WAAM’s Role in the Defense Supply Chain
Dr. Simon McCaldin (Authentise) — AI-Generated Technical Data Packages for AM Supply-Chain Insertion
Ryan Watkins (NASA JPL) — Developing and Implementing 3D Printed Crushable Lattices for Space Exploration
Matthias Schmidt-Lehr (AMPOWER) — Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace: In Numbers
Andrew Thompson (Northrop Grumman) — Driving ROI: Industry Integration Strategies
Hugo Sistach (Safran) — Safran’s AM Advancements
Leif Tiltins (AON3D) — Overcoming the Scale Barriers in Polymer AM
High-Stakes Panels on Strategic Themes
Supply Chain Sovereignty and Additive: What happens when additive intersects with national security and logistics resilience?
Featuring:
Dan Braley (Precision Additive)
Len Pannett (Supercharg3d)
Bill Alderman (Alderman & Company)
Jason Wells (IALR)
Enhancing UAV Performance with AM: How is AM being used to elevate drone performance for defense and commercial opportunites?
With:
Emily Levin (HP)
Frank Noppel (blueflite)
Dan Magy (Firestorm Labs)
John Martin (America Makes)
Real Standards, Real Systems
Fabio Sant’Ana (Farcco Tecnologia) — Additive Standards & Powder Bed Fusion IQ/OQ/PQ
Richard Freeman (Performance Review Institute) — Nadcap Developments for AM Suppliers
Spencer Koroly (NIWC Pacific) — Advanced Manufacturing Operational System
Connect Now
With 30 speakers and presenters, dozens of mission-critical projects unveiled, and approximately 1,000 attendees from around the globe, AMAA 2025 is now open for networking. Whether you’re leading a program at a national lab, scaling production in aerospace, or building the next AI-integrated printflow: this is where the future of AM is shaped.
Log in now. Join the conversation. Shape what comes next.
Special thanks to our sponsors: HP, Lincoln Electric, and formnext for their support of this edition.
*If you’re reading this after the event, then a replay is available via the same link.
