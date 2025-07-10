Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) 2025 Is Now Live: Join the Global Leaders Shaping Aerospace, Space, and Defense AM

The wait is over. Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) 2025 is now officially open*.

This year’s edition convenes the most influential voices across aerospace, defense, and space to unpack the transformative role of additive manufacturing (AM) in next-generation supply chains, strategic deterrence, and orbital exploration. Following a multi-month research effort identifying 3D printing trends in aerospace, space and defense and growing demand from global stakeholders, AMAA 2025 is the platform for those defining how AM scales: in volume, value, and velocity.

Top Presentations From Industry, Government & Space Agencies

The agenda includes deep technical insights and strategic overviews from:



Sebastian Feles (DLR) — Layered Solutions for Living Systems: Additive Manufacturing in Space Biology Hardware



Dr. Paul Gradl (NASA MSFC) — Pushing the Envelope: NASA’s Frontline Applications of Metal Additive Manufacturing



Richard Hamber (UK MOD) — Accelerating the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing



Mark Douglass (Lincoln Electric) — From Welders to Warfighters: WAAM’s Role in the Defense Supply Chain



Dr. Simon McCaldin (Authentise) — AI-Generated Technical Data Packages for AM Supply-Chain Insertion



Ryan Watkins (NASA JPL) — Developing and Implementing 3D Printed Crushable Lattices for Space Exploration



Matthias Schmidt-Lehr (AMPOWER) — Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace: In Numbers



Andrew Thompson (Northrop Grumman) — Driving ROI: Industry Integration Strategies



Hugo Sistach (Safran) — Safran’s AM Advancements



Leif Tiltins (AON3D) — Overcoming the Scale Barriers in Polymer AM



High-Stakes Panels on Strategic Themes

Supply Chain Sovereignty and Additive: What happens when additive intersects with national security and logistics resilience?

Featuring:

Dan Braley (Precision Additive)

Len Pannett (Supercharg3d)

Bill Alderman (Alderman & Company)

Jason Wells (IALR)



Enhancing UAV Performance with AM: How is AM being used to elevate drone performance for defense and commercial opportunites?

With:

Emily Levin (HP)

Frank Noppel (blueflite)

Dan Magy (Firestorm Labs)

John Martin (America Makes)



Real Standards, Real Systems

Fabio Sant’Ana (Farcco Tecnologia) — Additive Standards & Powder Bed Fusion IQ/OQ/PQ

Richard Freeman (Performance Review Institute) — Nadcap Developments for AM Suppliers

Spencer Koroly (NIWC Pacific) — Advanced Manufacturing Operational System



With 30 speakers and presenters, dozens of mission-critical projects unveiled, and approximately 1,000 attendees from around the globe, AMAA 2025 is now open for networking. Whether you’re leading a program at a national lab, scaling production in aerospace, or building the next AI-integrated printflow: this is where the future of AM is shaped.

Special thanks to our sponsors: HP, Lincoln Electric, and formnext for their support of this edition.

*If you’re reading this after the event, then a replay is available via the same link.

