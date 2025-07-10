Event

Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) 2025 Is Now Live: Join the Global Leaders Shaping Aerospace, Space, and Defense AM

The wait is over. Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) 2025 is now officially open*.

This year’s edition convenes the most influential voices across aerospace, defense, and space to unpack the transformative role of additive manufacturing (AM) in next-generation supply chains, strategic deterrence, and orbital exploration. Following a multi-month research effort identifying 3D printing trends in aerospace, space and defense and growing demand from global stakeholders, AMAA 2025 is the platform for those defining how AM scales: in volume, value, and velocity.

Top Presentations From Industry, Government & Space Agencies

The agenda includes deep technical insights and strategic overviews from:

Sebastian Feles (DLR) — Layered Solutions for Living Systems: Additive Manufacturing in Space Biology Hardware

Dr. Paul Gradl (NASA MSFC) — Pushing the Envelope: NASA’s Frontline Applications of Metal Additive Manufacturing

Richard Hamber (UK MOD) — Accelerating the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing

Mark Douglass (Lincoln Electric) — From Welders to Warfighters: WAAM’s Role in the Defense Supply Chain

Dr. Simon McCaldin (Authentise) — AI-Generated Technical Data Packages for AM Supply-Chain Insertion

Ryan Watkins (NASA JPL) — Developing and Implementing 3D Printed Crushable Lattices for Space Exploration

Matthias Schmidt-Lehr (AMPOWER) — Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace: In Numbers

Andrew Thompson (Northrop Grumman) — Driving ROI: Industry Integration Strategies

Hugo Sistach (Safran) — Safran’s AM Advancements

Leif Tiltins (AON3D) — Overcoming the Scale Barriers in Polymer AM

High-Stakes Panels on Strategic Themes

Supply Chain Sovereignty and Additive: What happens when additive intersects with national security and logistics resilience?

Featuring:

Dan Braley (Precision Additive)
Len Pannett (Supercharg3d)
Bill Alderman (Alderman & Company)
Jason Wells (IALR)

Enhancing UAV Performance with AM: How is AM being used to elevate drone performance for defense and commercial opportunites?

With:

Emily Levin (HP)
Frank Noppel (blueflite)
Dan Magy (Firestorm Labs)
John Martin (America Makes)

Real Standards, Real Systems

Fabio Sant’Ana (Farcco Tecnologia) — Additive Standards & Powder Bed Fusion IQ/OQ/PQ
Richard Freeman (Performance Review Institute) — Nadcap Developments for AM Suppliers
Spencer Koroly (NIWC Pacific) — Advanced Manufacturing Operational System

Connect Now

With 30 speakers and presenters, dozens of mission-critical projects unveiled, and approximately 1,000 attendees from around the globe, AMAA 2025 is now open for networking. Whether you’re leading a program at a national lab, scaling production in aerospace, or building the next AI-integrated printflow: this is where the future of AM is shaped.

Log in now. Join the conversation. Shape what comes next.

Special thanks to our sponsors: HP, Lincoln Electric, and formnext for their support of this edition.

*If you’re reading this after the event, then a replay is available via the same link.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

Michael Petch
Michael Petch

Michael Petch is the editor-in-chief at 3DPI and the author of several books on 3D printing. He is a regular keynote speaker at technology conferences where he has delivered presentations such as 3D printing with graphene and ceramics and the use of technology to enhance food security. Michael is most interested in the science behind emerging technology and the accompanying economic and social implications.

More on this topicAM Ceramics 2025 to Spotlight Ceramic 3D Printing Breakthroughs in Vienna
No Newer Articles

© Copyright 2017 | All Rights Reserved | 3D Printing Industry