Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense is live now

Additive Manufacturing Advantage Aerospace, Space & Defense (AMAA) is live now! Join this exclusive online symposium today to hear from 3D printing technology leaders.

Running until 10:00 pm BST tonight, the event will see innovators, experts, and analysts from NASA, Nikon SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Siemens, Massivit3D, Materialise, 3D Systems, and many more share key insights through presentations and panel discussions.

AMAA provides the opportunity to gain the inside track on cutting-edge techniques, material innovations, and the impact of 3D printing on aerospace design and production.

Networking sessions will run throughout the day. These offer the chance to connect and exchange knowledge with industry professionals. AMM is ideal for engineers, designers, manufacturing and production managers, research and development specialists, quality assurance and control experts, business and strategy leaders, educators, and students.

Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense Schedule

9:00 am: Open for Networking

10:30 am: Welcome to Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense 2024

10:35 am Materialise: Accelerating the NPI Process in the Aerospace Industry

11:00 am ASTM: It’s Critical: AM in Regulated Industry

11:30 am Break for Networking

12:00 pm AMRC: An Emerging AM Process: Additive Friction Stir Deposition

12:30 pm SWISSto12: A breakthrough for on-the-move satellite communications

1:00 pm DiManEx: Hitting the Triple Target: Using AM to Tackle Cost, Resilience and Sustainability

1:30 pm MxD: Rapid Certification of AM Parts with Reduced Inspection Leveraging Data Models, ICME, and AI/ML

2:00 pm Panel: Navigating Global Standards and Local Challenges in Additive Manufacturing

2:30 pm The Barnes Global Advisors: Qualification consideration for DED

3:00 pm Castheon Inc.: Reinventing Materials through Additive Manufacturing with breakthrough properties

3:30 pm Nikon SLM Solutions: Qualification of Additive Manufacturing L-PBF

4:00 pm Stratasys: Manufacturi9ng of Unmanned Systems + Drones with AM

4:30 pm Panel: Supply Chain Resilience with AM: Defense MRO + Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket

5:00 pm B9 & Poly6: High-Pressure Turbine Components at Scale

5:30 pm Colibrium Additive, a GE Aerospace company: Additive Manufacturing for Aircraft Sustainment

6:00 pm Panel: Leveraging Additive Manufacturing for the Next Frontier in Aerospace, Space, and Defense

6:30 pm MASSIVIT3D: 3D Cast in Motion – Large scale molds and tools

7:00 pm AM Craft: Additive in the Aviation Aftermarket

7:30 pm 3D Systems: Titanium Material Allowable

8:00 pm Siemens: Productionizing Additive

8:30 pm Closing Session

8:40 pm – 10:00 pm Post Event Networking

All times BST, for full details of speakers and the latest updates see event website.

