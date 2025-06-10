Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space, and Defense is Ready for Launch

The flagship conference series from 3D Printing Industry returns July 10th, 2025 with the second edition focused on Aerospace, Space, and Defense.

Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Dr. Paul Gradl is a principal engineer and SME at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville, Alabama. Dr. Gradl leads several projects for additive manufacturing of liquid rocket engine engines and has supported various development and flight programs over the last 22+ years.

He authored and co-authored over 150+ journal articles and papers; published a book titled, “Metal Additive Manufacturing for Propulsion Applications,” in 2022; holds five patents along with NASA’s 2024 Patent of the Year; and regularly teaches courses in additive manufacturing. Gradl is the recipient of numerous NASA and industry awards and medals; an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and serves as an advisor to industry. Dr. Gradl was named one of “The Most Influential Personalities of Additive Manufacturing in 2020” by 3Dnatives, 2022 “Engineer of the Year” by AIAA, and received the SME Additive Industry Achievement Award in 2024.

Richard Hamber, Defence Support, Innovation AdM Lead, Ministry of Defence

Richard joined the MOD in 1979 and held a range of jobs working in engineering, logistics, policy, and capability development. He had the good fortune to attend the Advanced Command and Staff course at Shrivenham and the NATO staff course in Rome. He completed his time as Head of Strategy for the Director of Logistics Services and Commodities in Defence Equipment and Support, leaving the civil service after just short of 40 years’ service. He was then asked to join the Defence Support Transformation Programme, eventually taking on the Programme Director role before handing it over. After that, he was employed in the Defence Support Innovation team where he undertook the study that led to the creation of the Additive Manufacturing as a Service challenge; Project TAMPA, and the funding that came with it. He has been involved in the pursuit of Additive Manufacturing since then and authored the recently published MOD Advanced Manufacturing strategy.

Andrew Thompson, Manager, Additive Manufacturing CoE, Northrop Grumman

Andrew Thompson is the Manager for Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence within Northrop Grumman Space Systems. He leads the team responsible for the strategy, development, and transition of AM technology. To support the industry, he chairs the Roadmap Advisory Group for America Makes and is a member of the Design Scientific Organization Committee for ASTM’s International Conference on Additive Manufacturing.

Hugo Sistach, Additive Manufacturing Expert, Safran

Initially trained as an engineer at ENSEM – INPL (France, Nancy) in 2013 with an international exchange program at Polytechnique Montréal (Canada, Montréal). Additive Manufacturing (AM) and Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Materials and Processes expert since 2021, with more than 12 years in this domain, at Safran Aircraft Engines to develop and support the industrialization of these processes. Safran coordinator of the metal AM/MIM M&P group since 2023. Nadcap AM Task group member for Safran since 2023. Safran coordinator of AMS/SAE standards for metal AM since 2024.

Sebastian Feles, Technical Lead at the Aeromedical FabLab of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), German Aerospace Center

Sebastian Feles is the Technical Lead and Deputy Group Leader at the Aeromedical FabLab of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), where he develops modular, flight-proven hardware systems for space biology and microgravity research. His work bridges the logic of biological systems with the constraints of aerospace engineering and focuses on enabling science in extreme environments.

With a background in molecular biology and biomedical engineering, Feles has contributed to numerous gravitational biology missions, including suborbital rocket flights, parabolic flights, and multi-week research campaigns at particle accelerators in Europe and Japan. He has supported ESA astronaut training and specializes in translating complex biological requirements into robust, mission-ready hardware.

His engineering approach emphasizes clarity, iteration, and adaptability, favoring simple, open designs over rigid, legacy-bound solutions. Feles advocates for making advanced technologies accessible.

Richard Freeman, Principal Staff Engineer, Performance Review Institute (PRI)

Richard Freeman worked for Collins Aerospace in the UK from 1990-96 as a Production Metallurgist, dealing with the manufacture of a wide range of actuation components. He then joined TWI, a UK R&D technology consultancy in 1996, where he led the aerospace industry sector activities, eventually becoming an Associate Director in the company. He was heavily involved in winning large contracts with major aerospace and defense OEMs.

After 25 years at TWI he joined the Performance Review Institute (PRI) in 2021, to lead the Nadcap Additive Manufacturing Task Group, which audits AM suppliers using the Laser & EB Powder Bed Fusion process. Audit criteria for Directed Energy Deposition AM technology and Selective Laser Sintering of non-metallic material is also being developed for publication in 2025/26.

Richard obtained a BSc Honors degree in Metallurgy in 1987 from Sheffield University and a PhD in 1994 while working full-time on R&D projects at Collins Aerospace.

Dan Braley, Chief Technology Officer, Precision Additive Solutions

Dan Braley is the Chief Technology Officer for Precision Additive Solutions and Magnesium Innovation Group. A former Boeing Technical Fellow, Boeing Global Services Additive Manufacturing Technical Focal, and Boeing Designated Expert (BDE) in Additive Manufacturing, he served sustainment of all Boeing military, commercial, and derivative aircraft platforms through the use of Additive Manufacturing technologies and the implementation of advanced composites.

Dan has more than 20 years of aerospace program and R&D experience in additive manufacturing, technical program management, materials and process engineering, composites, electromagnetic product development, and manufacturing technology development. Dan currently holds 85 US and international patents and is a Society of Manufacturing Engineers Fellow (FSME), an Additive Manufacturing User’s Group (AMUG) Distinguished Innovator Operator (DINO), and a former Professor of Practice at Virginia Tech.

Len Pannett, CEO, Supercharg3d

With over two decades’ experience of helping organizations across the globe overcome challenges in their supply chains and operations, Len has established himself as an international authority in the use of additive manufacturing in supply chains. A highly accomplished and respected professional with a rich background in the aerospace, defence and several other sectors, he has supported a wide range of clients, from established industry leaders to innovative start-ups, as a consultant, in interim positions and as a non-executive director. Len is the President of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals in the UK, and a Fellow with the Institution of Engineering and Technology. He is dedicated to sharing his insights with others and he is a sought-after MBA lecturer, speaker, interviewee and author. His groundbreaking bestseller, “Supercharg3d: How 3D Printing Will Drive Your Supply Chain”, was published by Wiley in 2019.

Scott Sevcik, Director, Advisory Services and Strategic Solutions, Wohlers Associates / ASTM

Scott Sevcik leads Advisory Services for Wohlers Associates, the market intelligence and consulting arm of ASTM. Sevcik’s background spans the additive manufacturing and aerospace industries, with roles in Engineering at Lockheed Martin, Program Management at United Technologies, product and commercial leadership at Stratasys, business consulting at Dassault Systems, and startup advisory with Prospect Dynamics. Products Scott has helped develop are flying on every modern commercial and business aircraft, as well as in orbit. Many of those stem from Scott’s efforts to industrialize 3D printing. Scott holds an MBA and an MS in Aerospace Engineering from San Jose State University and a BS in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University.

Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, Managing Partner, AMPOWER GmbH & Co. KG

Matthias leads strategy and business development initiatives at AMPOWER, offering advisory services to AM companies seeking to optimize their global market positioning and go-to-market strategies. As an engineer with hands on AM expertise, Matthias possesses a deep understanding of customer needs and market dynamics. He has executed numerous successful strategy projects with top-tier AM OEMs, leveraging his extensive c-level network within the industry.

Leif Tiltins, Head of Revenue, AON3D

Leif Tiltins is the Head of Revenue at AON3D, where he has spent nearly a decade helping shape the future of high-performance polymer and composite additive manufacturing. With a mechanical engineering background, Leif joined AON3D in its early stages and has played a key role in growing the company to serve hundreds of customers across 25+ countries.

Bill Alderman, Founding Partner, Alderman & Company

William (Bill) Alderman is the Founding Partner of Alderman & Company, where he leads the firm’s overall strategy, client engagements, and team management. With over $2 billion in M&A transactions, he is a recognized expert in the aerospace and defense middle market. Prior to founding the firm in 2001, Bill held roles at BT Securities, Fieldstone, and General Electric. He holds four FINRA licenses and has served on multiple corporate boards, including UFC Aerospace and Breeze-Eastern. A Kellogg MBA and Kenyon College graduate, Bill is also a commercial pilot and frequent speaker at major industry conferences.

Jason Wells, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing Advancement, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

Jason Wells is the Executive Vice President of Manufacturing Advancement at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), leading the CMA, ATDM, and IMT programs. With over 35 years in manufacturing—from apprentice Toolmaker to executive roles in global corporations—he has experienced the industry’s shift from manual operations to Industry 4.0 technologies.

A primary inventor on multiple patents, published author, and respected industry speaker, Wells has led the creation of high-impact teams, established operations, and developed technical curricula that promote the application of innovation and execution of operational excellence. He combines his passion for deep technical understanding and application with a commitment to collaborative strategic leadership to support workforce development and help industry partners enhance efficiency, competitiveness, and growth.

Simon McCaldin, Open Innovation Lead, Authentise

Dr. Simon McCaldin is the Open Innovation and Strategic Business Development Lead at Authentise, where he drives the development of cutting-edge process automation software for additive manufacturing. In this role, he focuses on closing the gap between digital simulation and real-world manufacturing activity, leading initiatives in continuous digital factory optimization and AI-powered design collaboration.

He holds a PhD in Materials Science, coupled with over 20 years in manufacturing technology research and development programmes. From this base, his current work includes AI-powered design collaboration tools and digital manufacturing traceability systems that optimize the entire design-to-production workflows in AM.

Fabio Sant’Ana, Director, Farcco Tecnologia Industrial

Fabio Sant’Ana is an additive manufacturing specialist with a prominent focus on powder bed fusion (PBF) technology, including processes such as laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB/M) and electron beam melting – EBM (PBF-EB/M). He has over a decade of experience in the development, qualification, and optimization of metal 3D printing processes, with an emphasis on industrial applications.



In addition, he has solid expertise in machining processes, integrating traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques with additive manufacturing workflows to enhance part quality and functionality.



He has extensive experience in technical standardization, actively participating in national and international working groups dedicated to additive manufacturing standardization including the monitoring and critical analysis of ISO/ASTM and ABNT/CEE-261 standards. He collaborates with companies, universities, and tech centers to implement best practices and develop technical and operational procedures.

Spencer Koroly, Technical Project Manager, NIWC Pacific

Spencer Koroly graduated from San Diego State University in Mechanical Engineering. Throughout his Naval career, Spencer worked in various roles such as Design Engineer for Aircraft Carrier Advanced Arresting Gear Water Twister, Product Engineering supporting gas turbine subsystems, and Additive Topology Optimized Manufacturing Designer. At NIWC Pacific, he works on rapid design, analysis, fabrication, assembly, field testing and post-production support of advanced robotic systems.

