Additive Industries MetalFab 420K: Technical Overview and Specifications

Additive Industries, a Dutch manufacturer of industrial metal 3D printing systems, has introduced the MetalFab 420K, a four-laser powder bed fusion (PBF) platform engineered for large-scale metal additive manufacturing in aerospace, space, automotive, and high-technology production. Each of the four 1 kW fiber lasers can access the full 420 × 420 × 400 mm build volume, enabling high throughput while maintaining alloy integrity. The system becomes commercially available following a six-month beta evaluation with a U.S. space-sector customer, with initial deliveries planned for the second quarter of 2025.

MetalFab 420K operates on a modular architecture designed for sustained production. Its gas-flow system delivers high-velocity, homogenous distribution across the powder bed to maintain melt-pool stability during high-speed scanning. Each laser supports a variable beam diameter between 100 µm and 500 µm, allowing users to balance feature resolution with deposition rate.

An open process architecture grants full parameter control for alloy-specific development. Automated laser calibration and in-build laser-to-laser alignment preserve dimensional accuracy across the field. Continuous oxygen and humidity tracking limits powder degradation, while a permanent filter module extends maintenance intervals and supports uninterrupted operation through automated waste handling.

MetalFab 420K system installed at the company’s Eindhoven facility. Photo via Additive Industries.

Powder extraction, sieving, and transport are fully enclosed and automated to ensure operator safety and material quality. The modular configuration allows on-site capacity expansion: up to eight sequential builds can run autonomously, or multiple materials can be installed in parallel through interchangeable manufacturing cores.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Massey said the system was developed to meet industrial expectations for productivity without compromising quality. “Our objective at Additive Industries is to develop manufacturing systems which provide market-leading quality and productivity for manufacturers working with additive manufacturing technology,” Massey said. He noted that the 420K builds upon the proven MetalFab platform architecture, refined through customer feedback in demanding aerospace and high-tech applications.

Manager of Technology Niels Cruts reported that MetalFab 420K incorporates multiple process-control improvements from the company’s R&D program. “Our R&D team has delivered a range of technical innovations implemented in the MetalFab 420K which, with its open architecture, will allow our users to further push the limits of our technology to deliver even more challenging applications and reduced cost per part,” Cruts stated.

Niels Cruts, Manager of Technology at Additive Industries, presenting the MetalFab 420K system. Photo via Additive Industries.

A beta system operated for six months on the production floor of a U.S. customer in the space sector. Productivity during testing exceeded projected targets, confirming readiness for serial production.

Technical specifications and pricing

MetalFab 420K is now commercially available. Additive Industries is currently accepting orders for second-quarter 2025 delivery. Pricing has not been disclosed; interested customers can schedule a call through the company’s contact page to request a quotation.



Technical Specifications

Specification Details Laser configuration 4 × 1000 W Yb-fiber lasers (max. allowable power 900 W) Beam diameter Variable parameter, 100–500 µm Optical calibration Automated laser-to-laser and focus calibration with in-process laser alignment Accuracy / reproducibility < 0.05 mm Build volume (x, y, z) 420 × 420 × 400 mm (16.54 × 16.54 × 15.75 in) Layer thickness 30–180 µm Powder handling Fully internal automated extraction, sieving, and recycling Build plate Automated leveling and positioning Build platform heating Controllable up to 175 °C Machine size (W × D × H) 3.9 × 1.9 × 2.5 m (single-core configuration) Shielding gas Argon (Nitrogen on request) Compressed air supply 6–10 bar / 1000 Ndm³ min⁻¹ Power supply 3 × 63 A Software Additive Industries Build Processor (powered by Materialise), Autodesk Netfabb, Dyndrite LPBF Pro, Dynamic Laser Assignment (DLA) Materials Aluminum alloys AlSi10Mg*, AlSi7Mg0.6, Scalmalloy / Copper alloy GRCop-42 / Nickel alloys IN718*, IN625 / Stainless steel 316L (1.4404) / Tool steels M300 (1.2709), M789 / Titanium alloys Ti6Al4V Grade 5, Ti6Al4V Grade 23* *Materials available with 420K specific parameter set

