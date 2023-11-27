Additive Industries bolsters MetalFAB’s security, connectivity, and material prowess

Voting closes soon in the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023. Have your say now!

Dutch 3D printing company Additive Industries has introduced new updates to its MetalFAB 3D printers at Formnext 2023.

The company emphasizes its commitment to transform additive manufacturing technology through the introduction of Job File Encryption, DataService, and M789 AMPO. Mark Massey, CEO at Additive Industries, said, “We are proud to stand at the forefront of additive manufacturing with our latest announcements at Formnext 2023. Our commitment to innovation is evident in the transformative updates we have introduced, reinforcing our dedication to elevating the additive manufacturing landscape. We are excited about the impact these advancements will have on our industry and look forward to driving the future of additive manufacturing together.”

Additive Industries’ MetalFAB 3D printers are scalable, with a capacity of eleven modules. Photo via Additive Industries.

Encrypted, connected, and ready for tooling

Additive Industries responds to growing security demands with Job File Encryption for MetalFAB 3D printers. Targeting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 companies, this solution enhances intellectual property protection by encrypting job files directly into the 3D printer’s memory. Offering end-to-end protection, files remain encrypted throughout the manufacturing process. Unique decryption keys for subcontractors minimize unauthorized access, with an additional layer of security in key protection readable only by MetalFAB, ensuring comprehensive security and flexibility in digital warehousing and distributed manufacturing.

To meet the industry’s demand for data-driven insights, the company also unveiled DataService, a connectivity option for extracting machine data from MetalFAB. Utilizing protocols like OPC-UA and MQTT, it allows seamless integration with data analysis tools such as Manufacturing Execution Systems and analytics platforms. DataService opens avenues for creating dashboards, establishing notification systems, and improving traceability, all within a tiered data subscription model that allows customers to tailor their access, optimizing operational flexibility and efficiency.

Another update includes M789 AMPO, a maraging tool steel developed for MetalFAB 3D printers, which integrates high hardness and toughness, removing the need for build plate pre-heating and streamlining printing. Additive Industries broadens its material portfolio, targeting tool and die applications, and exploring opportunities in automotive, plastic injection molding, and oil and gas.

Advanced 3D printer updates

US 3D printer manufacturer nano3Dprint upgraded A2200 and B3300 printers with precision dispensing tips, enhancing resolution (200 to 100 microns). Ramsey Stevens, nano3Dprint’s CEO cites increased demand for higher resolution prints for diverse 3D designs and smaller electronic components. The precision tips improve stability and accuracy. Additionally, these 3D printers feature glass syringes for handling corrosive substances, providing advantages over plastic syringes. Specialized adapters allow the use of glass syringes, precision nozzles, and high-resolution nozzles, facilitating more precise and versatile 3D printing for improved dimensional accuracy and surface finish in prototypes.

In January of this year, Modix introduced updates to its FFF/FDM systems with the “Generation 4” release. Key improvements include IDEX dual printing for independent dual extrusion, enabling versatile filament use. Fast 3D printing, with speeds up to 350 mm/s, and fully automated calibration routines for bed tilt, gantry alignment, Z offset calibration, and bed leveling are also featured. These enhancements aim to expand Modix‘s offerings, allowing reselling partners to cater to diverse customer needs.

