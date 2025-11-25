Additive Center Strengthens Data-Driven Quality Assurance in AM for the Semiconductor Supply Chain

Additive Center, a Dutch organization supporting industrial adoption of additive manufacturing (AM), has launched a pilot project with precision engineering company Melotte and software developer amsight to advance digital quality assurance in the semiconductor sector. Based in the Netherlands, the initiative aims to demonstrate how automated process control can enhance traceability, stability, and cost efficiency in industrial-scale AM for semiconductor components.

Rising demand for precision and repeatability within semiconductor supply chains has highlighted the limitations of manual inspection and documentation. This collaboration seeks to validate how automated data capture and analysis can streamline certification and reduce testing time. Using amsight’s software platform for quality assurance, production data is continuously collected and processed through statistical process control (SPC), enabling real-time adjustments that maintain consistency and process stability.

Representatives from Additive Center, amsight, and Melotte at Formnext 2025. Photo via amsight.

“With this pilot, we aim to prove that digital quality assurance can become a key enabler for industrial AM in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Maarten van Dijk, representative of Additive Center Semiconductor. “A data-driven approach fosters transparency, efficiency, and reliability across the entire supply chain.”

“As a manufacturing partner in the semiconductor sector, we constantly seek methods to strengthen process stability and traceability,” added Thomas Vandenberghe of Melotte. “This pilot allows us to validate how data analytics and automated documentation can improve efficiency and strengthen confidence in additive manufacturing for critical applications.”

amsight’s quality management software. Photo via amsight.

Within the project, Melotte serves as the reference manufacturer, implementing the methodology in production to measure results. Additive Center coordinates technical integration and ensures compliance with semiconductor quality standards. amsight, a Fraunhofer IAPT spin-off founded in 2023, provides the software infrastructure for automated data management and analysis. Its platform applies statistical methods and artificial intelligence to detect process deviations, minimize waste, and improve reproducibility.

The approach aligns with ongoing European efforts to industrialize additive processes through standardized, traceable digital workflows. As data from the pilot becomes available, the partners plan to publish metrics quantifying gains in stability, throughput, and documentation efficiency—findings that could support broader AM adoption in sectors such as aerospace and medical technology.

Quality Assurance Developments Across Industrial Additive Manufacturing

Earlier this month, Nikon SLM Solutions, a German manufacturer of metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems, partnered with Swedish software company Interspectral to integrate AM Explorer, a visualization and analytics platform, into Nikon SLM’s open-architecture machines. The collaboration enables real-time process monitoring, data correlation, and AI-powered analysis across multiple build parameters. At GKN Aerospace in Sweden, the system is used alongside Nikon SLM’s NXG XII 600 platform to benchmark builds, detect anomalies, and validate process stability during serial-production trials. The joint solution was demonstrated at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt.

In another recent development, Qualified AM GmbH introduced QamX, a digital platform designed to consolidate compliance management, risk assessment, and supplier traceability for additive manufacturing workflows. Announced ahead of Formnext 2025, the software automates documentation aligned with certification frameworks such as ISO 9001, AS9100, and FDA 21 CFR Part 820. QamX includes modules for part qualification, supply chain management, quality management, and process risk analysis, providing a unified database that maintains audit trails and traceability across departments.

QamX platform addresses qualification challenges across the additive manufacturing value chain. Image via Qualified AM.

