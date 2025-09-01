Addireen Technologies Launches XH-M400G: Technical Specifications

Chinese 3D printing developer Addireen Technologies has introduced the XH-M400G, a four-laser coordinated metal additive manufacturing (AM) system designed for high-precision production.

With a 400 × 400 × 400 mm build volume and an adjustable 20–40 μm laser spot size, the machine supports continuous 24/7 operation and can produce complex features, such as micro-channels, in a single piece. It is capable of batch manufacturing with pure copper, copper alloys, titanium alloys, stainless steel, and tungsten alloys.

“The XH-M400G is perfect for aerospace, electronics, new energy vehicles, data centers, and other advanced industries, setting new standards for complex, large-scale, and highly precise metal parts,” the company stated in a LinkedIn post.

The M400G- a four-laser coordinated 3D printing system. Image via Addireen Technologies.

To address the needs of these industries, the XH-M400G integrates a green laser source that improves absorption of reflective materials, reduces spatter, and supports finer detail resolution. Its multi-laser configuration also enables faster processing of copper and copper alloys while maintaining consistent quality.

The system is powered by Addireen’s in-house ADR BP and ADR Print software, which allow simultaneous printing of multiple workpieces with varying layer thicknesses. Users can fine-tune process parameters for different model areas, while an intelligent monitoring system tracks oxygen levels, pressure, and temperature in real time. If a fault occurs, operations are automatically paused to ensure safe and reliable printing.

Printed copper and copper alloys. Photo via Addireen Technologies.

Key Specifications: XH-M400G

Below are the main technical specifications that define the XH-M400G’s performance and capabilities.

Feature Specification Build Volume 400 × 400 × 400 mm Laser Source Continuous single-mode green fiber laser, 532 nm, optional 500W, 700W, 1000W Spot Diameter 20–40 μm Focusing System F-theta lens focusing Printing Speed 30–120 cm³/h Layer Thickness 20–120 μm Machine Dimensions 34100 × 1490 × 2630 mm Machine Weight Approx. 3.7 T Compatible Materials Pure copper, copper alloys, refractory metals, composite materials (Cu-based diamond composite, Cu-based graphene), other common metals Part Density ≥99.8% Electrical Conductivity ≈101% IACS Thermal Conductivity ≈390 W/(m·K) Minimum Wall Thickness 0.08 mm

Find more details on the XH-M400G here.

