ADDIMETAL Unveils K-2-2: France’s First Metal Binder Jetting 3D Printer at Formnext 2024

ADDIMETAL, a leader in metal additive manufacturing based in Toulouse, has unveiled its K-2-2 metal binder jetting 3D printer at the upcoming Formnext 2024 exhibition in Frankfurt. After four years of development and a year-long beta-testing phase, the new system is set to offer manufacturers a new level of precision and efficiency in producing complex metal parts.

The K-2-2 is engineered for industrial-scale applications, featuring an 8-liter build volume (200x200x200 mm) that supports both small and large component production. Operating at resolutions from 360 to 1200 DPI, the printer delivers high-resolution outputs suitable for intricate metal parts. A standout feature is its expansive print head, which covers over half the build platform in a single pass, substantially reducing layer printing time and boosting overall productivity.

Operator adjusting parameters on ADDIMETAL’s K-2-2. Photo via ADDIMETAL.

Customization is a cornerstone of the K-2-2’s design. It offers precise control over various printing parameters, including layer strategy, binder deposition, print speeds, temperatures, and atmospheric conditions. This granularity allows manufacturers to fine-tune the process for specific project needs, ensuring optimal results. Furthermore, the machine supports non-proprietary consumables, enabling the use of a wide range of metallic powders and binders. This flexibility not only lowers material costs but also fosters innovation by allowing the integration of third-party binders with diverse properties such as viscosity, saturation, and debinding performance.

“Our machine’s ability to use non-proprietary consumables offers unparalleled freedom to manufacturers, providing the flexibility they need to push the limits of innovation,” explained Franck Liguori, CCO of ADDIMETAL. “We’ve designed the K-2-2 to be versatile, cost-efficient, and easy to integrate into existing workflows, making it ideal for R&D teams and industrial applications alike.”

JPB Système, a prominent player in the aeronautics sector, served as an early beta tester for the K-2-2. The company reported significant improvements in both the quality and efficiency of their production processes. “In just a few months, the K-2-2 delivered better results compared to other machines we have used,” a JPB Système representative commented. This positive feedback underscores the K-2-2’s potential to meet the rigorous demands of high-stakes industries such as aerospace, automotive, and luxury goods.

Visualization of the Orion software used in ADDIMETAL’s K-2-2 3D printer for precise process control and parameter adjustment. Photo via ADDIMETAL.

Live demonstrations at Formnext 2024 will showcase the K-2-2’s capabilities to industry professionals. ADDIMETAL’s CEO, Mohamad Koubar, stated, “The K-2-2 bridges the gap between lab-scale research and full-scale industrial production.” CCO Franck Liguori added, “Our machine’s ability to use non-proprietary consumables offers manufacturers the flexibility they need to push the limits of innovation.”

The company announced the K-2-2 is available for purchase upon request, with a starting price of under €200,000. Prospective customers can request a direct quote through the ADDIMETAL website.

Coming Up at Formnext 2024

Caracol is set to introduce its Vipra AM platform at Formnext 2024, integrating robotic deposition technology with automation to facilitate the production of complex industrial components. Vipra AM employs Direct Energy Deposition with wire arc additive manufacturing, offering configurations tailored for both extreme quality and extreme productivity. Vipra XQ (Extreme Quality) utilizes Plasma Arc Deposition for high precision and strength, suitable for structural components in aerospace and energy sectors.

Additionally, D3-AM, a subsidiary of Durst Group, is launching its LAB II ceramic 3D printer at Formnext 2024. The LAB II system combines an expanded build platform with Micro-Particle Jetting technology, designed to meet the demand for large-format, high-performance ceramic components. With a build volume of 400 x 480 x 160 mm³, the LAB II supports the production of both large and high-quantity ceramic parts in a single print cycle.

D3-AM’s large-format LAB II ceramic 3D printer. Image via D3-AM.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured image shows an Operator adjusting parameters on ADDIMETAL’s K-2-2. Photo via ADDIMETAL.