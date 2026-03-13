Addiguru Expands Collaborations to Study In-situ Monitoring and Defect Detection

Addiguru, a company that develops multi-sensor monitoring systems for metal additive manufacturing, has announced a series of collaborations with manufacturers and research organisations aimed at improving defect detection during 3D printing builds. Partners include Apex Additive Technologies, Renishaw, Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS), LISI AEROSPACE Additive Manufacturing, The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), and the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing (CfAM) at the University of Bolton. Each collaboration examines how optical, thermal, and machine control data collected during builds can be analysed together to improve confidence in Probability of Defect (PoD) signals and potentially reduce reliance on post-build inspection methods such as computed tomography (CT) scanning.

Metal additive manufacturing applications in aerospace, defence, and other critical sectors often require extensive inspection to confirm internal part quality. CT scanning remains a common verification method but increases both cost and production time. In-situ monitoring systems aim to capture process data during the build itself, providing information about layer-by-layer behaviour. Addiguru’s monitoring platform integrates optical imaging, near-infrared sensing, long-wave infrared thermal data, and machine control signals to analyse build conditions during printing. During the 2025 ASTRO America In-Situ Monitoring Challenge, a benchmarking programme designed to compare monitoring technologies using a common geometry and validation framework, Addiguru was named a co-winner. According to the company, its monitoring approach achieved 96% accuracy in detecting swelling and layer distortion signals and identified those signals approximately 50 to 100 layers earlier than optical monitoring alone.

One collaboration involves Apex Additive Technologies, a UK-based advanced manufacturing company specialising in metal additive production, and Renishaw, a global engineering and technology firm that develops measurement systems and laser powder bed fusion 3D printing platforms. Engineers from the three organisations are integrating Addiguru’s monitoring software with Renishaw’s RenAM 500Q metal additive manufacturing system. Application programming interface connections to Renishaw Central and DataHUB allow the monitoring platform to correlate photodiode intensity data, optical imagery, and machine control signals with thermal maps produced during the build process. According to the project teams, combining these signals allows earlier detection of process deviations and can shorten the time required to establish stable and repeatable manufacturing parameters.

AMS is collaborating with Addiguru to analyse monitoring signals on multi-laser additive manufacturing systems used for larger production series. Robert Higham, Founder and CEO of AMS, said: “Our work with Addiguru is an exciting next step. Together, we’re looking at how multi-sensor, in-situ monitoring can provide a real-time fingerprint of quality during the build reducing our dependency on post-build inspection and helping bring additive manufacturing closer to true production readiness.” Work in this collaboration focuses on combining optical, thermal, and machine control data through automated and statistical analysis to understand process behaviour during builds.

Addiguru representatives at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). Photo via Addiguru.

Research organisations are also participating in the effort. The Manufacturing Technology Centre, a UK research and technology organisation focused on advanced manufacturing innovation, has admitted Addiguru as a Tier 3 member of its industrial network. Engineers at the centre will study probabilistic defect detection methods using monitoring data collected during builds and examine how multi-sensor monitoring could support additive manufacturing qualification workflows. Simon Philip-Smith, Director of Business Development at the Manufacturing Technology Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Addiguru into MTC’s collaborative community. Their AI/ML-driven, in-situ monitoring strengthens the UK’s additive manufacturing capability – helping our members tighten process control, accelerate qualification and raise quality across production.”

A separate collaboration with LISI AEROSPACE Additive Manufacturing, the additive manufacturing division of aerospace fastener manufacturer LISI Aerospace, focuses on automated detection of build irregularities on large industrial systems. Engineers conducted a two-year evaluation programme that included trials on EOS M290 machines before deploying Addiguru’s optical AI monitoring system on an X LINE metal additive manufacturing platform used for larger builds. Sébastien Eyrignoux, Sales and R&D Manager at LISI AEROSPACE Additive Manufacturing, said: “The optical AI layer already provides meaningful visibility into our build process on the X LINE. Addiguru’s responsiveness and ability to tailor software features to our feedback have made it far more effective for our engineers. By adding thermal and melt-pool monitoring, we’ll gain deeper process understanding and strengthen our ability to support qualification across our additive fleet.”

Academic collaboration forms another part of the initiative. The Centre for Advanced Manufacturing at the University of Bolton, an applied research centre focused on digital and additive manufacturing technologies, will deploy Addiguru’s monitoring platform on its metal additive manufacturing equipment. Researchers will analyse monitoring data to study defect formation, process stability, and build consistency while providing structured feedback on system performance. Dr. Joseph Horne, Business Development Lead and researcher at CfAM, said: “We’re pleased to be collaborating with Addiguru. In-situ monitoring is an important step towards improving process control, repeatability, and ultimately confidence in metal AM production. Having a flexible platform that we can test and help shape aligns closely with our applied research goals.”

Addiguru plans to present updates on its monitoring technology at RAPID + TCT 2026, scheduled for April 14–16 in Boston, where the company will demonstrate automated detection of recoater issues, real-time alerts for process anomalies, and predictive distortion analysis during builds.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured photo shows Addiguru representatives at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). Photo via Addiguru.