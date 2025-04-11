Ad-Proc-Add II Boost Hybrid 3D Printing with Simulation and Automation

A multinational research consortium has delivered new technical frameworks for hybrid additive manufacturing, focusing on predictive simulation, material efficiency, and digital automation. The project, titled Ad-Proc-Add II (Advanced Processing of Additively Manufactured Parts II), brought together institutions from Austria, Germany, and Belgium, coordinated by the Research Association for Mechanical Engineering (FKM), the Mechatronics Cluster of ecoplus, and research university KU Leuven. Funding came from FFG in Austria, BMWK in Germany, and VLAIO in Flanders.

Ad-Proc-Add II was supported by European research agencies and coordinated by FKM, ecoplus, and KU Leuven. Image via Ad-Proc-Add II.

Central to the project was the optimization of additive-subtractive manufacturing (ASM) chains through tightly integrated processes. Engineers developed new support structures for metal 3D printed parts that reduce material waste and simplify removal during post-processing. These supports were tested using Powder Bed Fusion with Laser Beam (PBF-LB/M) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) systems, then finished using conventional machining. Toolpath planning was guided by a new process database that links geometric inputs with material properties and machine parameters, allowing for optimized sequencing between additive and subtractive operations.

Researchers built numerical simulations that predict thermal distortion, residual stress, and final part geometry across multiple process stages. These models were validated across various metal alloys and machine configurations. By simulating part deformation before printing, engineers could modify toolpaths or support configurations proactively. This approach improved dimensional reliability without the need for multiple prototype iterations. The project also aimed to provide a deeper understanding of how process parameters and manufacturing strategies affect geometry, surface quality, and boundary zone properties in reworked components—enabling these to be tailored precisely to meet predefined performance requirements.

To support automation, the project also developed a planning architecture that connects simulation output with toolpath generation software. This allowed hybrid systems to adjust machining strategies based on the additive build profile, ensuring tolerances were preserved during finishing steps. Integrating these features into production databases marks a significant advance toward closed-loop, data-driven manufacturing workflows.

Industrial Collaboration Ensures Real-World Relevance

The research was conducted by TU Dortmund’s Institute of Machining Technology (ISF), University of Stuttgart’s Institute for Machine Tools (IfW), TU Wien’s Institute of Production Engineering and Photonic Technologies (IFT), FOTEC, Thomas More Mechelen–Antwerp, GFE Schmalkalden, and KU Leuven. In parallel, toolmakers, machine builders, software developers, and industrial end users provided feedback on feature requirements and constraints in actual production environments. This collaboration guided the selection of materials, process variables, and simulation fidelity.

Process flow illustrates optimized integration of additive, subtractive, and inspection steps. Image via Ad-Proc-Add II.

DI Benjamin Losert, project manager at the ecoplus Mechatronics Cluster, emphasized practical integration: “We’re already seeing concrete interest from companies looking to integrate what we’ve developed into their production systems.” Research outcomes have been presented at EMO, METAV, and Formnext, published in peer-reviewed forums, with workshops tailored for industrial engineers and technical managers. The project also supports SME adoption through the development of improved tools, fixture concepts, and a digital compendium for design and production staff—lowering entry barriers and reducing implementation risk

While hybrid AM is not new, its broader industrial adoption has been hindered by unpredictable process interactions, excessive post-processing, and disconnected software ecosystems. Ad-Proc-Add II addresses these issues by linking part geometry, simulation models, and machining logic through shared data structures. This unified workflow reduces guesswork, shortens development cycles, and increases part quality repeatability. Previous studies in hybrid AM have emphasized machine integration; Ad-Proc-Add II shifts focus toward process intelligence. Its database-driven planning methods could enable scalable deployment in aerospace, tooling, and medical industries, where geometric complexity and functional tolerances are critical.

A follow-up project is in development to further embed these simulation and data planning tools into commercial systems. Interested parties can request the final technical report by contacting FKM at [email protected]. Additional documentation is available at www.ad-proc-add.eu.

