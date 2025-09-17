ActivArmor Partners With Additive3D Asia to Bring 3D Printed Orthopaedic Solutions to Singapore

ActivArmor, a U.S.-based creator of custom 3D printed waterproof casts and splints, has joined forces with Additive3D Asia, a provider of industrial-grade additive manufacturing solutions. This partnership makes Additive3D Asia the first distributor of ActivArmor products in Singapore, delivering advanced, hygienic, and patient-specific orthopaedic devices to clinics, hospitals, and specialists.

Patient with a 3D printed waterproof cast. Photo via ActivArmor.

“We are excited to introduce ActivArmor’s revolutionary technology to Asia-Pacific,” said Paulene Siew, Founder & CEO of Additive3D Asia. “Together, we’re empowering healthcare providers to offer modern, personalized, and patient-friendly solutions that improve quality of life and healing outcomes.”

The partnership aims to expand further across the Asia-Pacific region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. “We’re thrilled to expand ActivArmor’s global footprint by partnering with Additive3D Asia,” said Diana Hall, CEO of ActivArmor. “Their deep expertise in 3D technology and strong regional presence make them the ideal partner to deliver our FDA-registered, waterproof orthopaedic devices to patients in Singapore, with the goal to expand further across Asia.”

New Distribution Deals Expand Markets Across Additive Manufacturing Sector

Alongside ActivArmor’s collaboration with Additive3D Asia, other AM companies are also forging distribution agreements to broaden their market reach.

Formlabs, a US-based resin 3D printer manufacturer, partnered with global machine-tool builder DMG MORI. Under the agreement announced in late June, DMG MORI’s Technium subsidiary began reselling Formlabs’ stereolithography (SLA) systems across Japan, offering installation, training, and maintenance. The collaboration includes a demonstration showroom in Tokyo where customers can compare 3D printed jigs and fixtures with machined parts.

Elsewhere, Axtra3D named Solid Technologies as a premium reseller of its Lumia HPS platform, which merges SLA and Digital Light Processing (DLP) technologies. Solid Technologies, a US-based integrator with over two decades of experience, will also provide integration and post-sales support, assisting customers in scaling from prototyping to production. The agreement aims to grow Axtra3D’s footprint in sectors including dental, aerospace, and consumer products by delivering faster, production-grade resin printing solutions.

