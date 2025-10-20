ActivArmor Brings Custom, Waterproof 3D Printed Orthopedic Devices to Veterans

The Atlanta VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) is now the first VA facility to provide advanced 3D printed casts and splints. Using the ActivArmor system, the facility can produce orthopedic devices that are customizable, waterproof, and breathable. These devices support a wide range of services, including Orthopedics, the Emergency Room, Occupational and Physical Therapy, Podiatry, and diabetic clinics.

“Bringing this cutting-edge technology to our Veterans is a game-changer. We are not only providing a more comfortable and hygienic alternative to traditional casts but are also empowering Veterans with a personalized device that fits their lifestyle,” said Gregory Doss from the Healthcare Technology Management Service Line.

The ActivArmor system was acquired through a collaborative contract with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) as part of a joint pilot program with the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Atlanta VAHCS Acquires 3D Printed Medical Devices for Veteran Care. Photo via ActiveArmor.

Personalized and Functional Devices

ActivArmor addresses several common drawbacks of conventional casts. Unlike alternatives, these devices are waterproof, allowing patients to shower or swim without removing them, and they do not interfere with radiology imaging. This design helps alleviate cast claustrophobia, minimizes skin problems, and enables healthcare providers to observe wounds and surgical sites more easily.

Each device is precisely fitted to a Veteran using a 3D scan captured with an iPhone, and patients can choose their cast color and add decals for personalization. The system can also adjust for boney protrusions, Charcot foot ulcers, and bone or muscle stimulators.

By producing devices on-site, Atlanta VAHCS can reduce patient wait times and lower costs. The system can print a range of devices—from wrist, hand, thumb, ankle, and foot splints and casts to full-length leg and arm casts—with production times from three hours to overnight depending on complexity.

Atlanta VAHCS Acquires 3D Printed Medical Devices for Veteran Care. Photo via ActiveArmor.

“Innovation that directly enhances the lives of Veterans is central to our mission at the Atlanta VA Health Care System,” said Executive Director Kai D. Mentzer. “Through the introduction of 3D printed medical devices, we’re not only improving comfort and recovery for our Veterans, but also advancing the quality, efficiency, and personalization of their care.”

Providers can order ActivArmor devices through the Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS), with Veterans visiting the Joseph M. Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center for the required 3D scan.

Looking forward, the facility plans to expand its 3D printing capabilities beyond the initial two ActivArmor systems to include orthotic inserts and prosthesis check sockets for amputee patients.

3D Printing Supporting Military Personnel and Veterans

In 2023, prosthetic 3D printing company Open Bionics supplied bionic arms to a medical facility in Germany treating injured Ukrainian soldiers recovering from landmine accidents. The firm’s Hero Arm is controlled by sensors in the forearm and features a movable thumb and fingers, allowing users to grasp objects more effectively than with traditional prosthetics. One recipient, Vitalii Ivashchuk, who was recently fitted with the device, described it as giving him a “very cool feeling” and expressed gratitude for its everyday functionality.

Earlier, in 2018, the VA explored 3D printing for the development of artificial lungs. Dr. Joseph Potkay, a biomedical engineer at the VA Ann Arbor Health Care System in Michigan, envisions that tiny 3D printed chips could one day provide therapeutic support for failing organs.

