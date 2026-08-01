Actble and Something Added 3D Print a Pointe Shoe Built to Last Five Times Longer

Actble, a German dancewear company founded by former ballet dancer Sophia Lindner, has built a modular pointe shoe with 3D printed inner soles that can be individually swapped out as they wear down, rather than requiring dancers to replace the entire shoe every 10 to 20 hours of use. The soles are manufactured in partnership with Something Added, a Barcelona-based footwear specialist that prints them using HP‘s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology.

A Shoe Built to Be Taken Apart

Traditional pointe shoes are constructed from a toe box of glue, paper and fabric, a stiff shank made of leather, plastic or cardstock, a leather sole, and a satin shell, a combination that wears out fast and typically forces dancers to discard the whole shoe once any single part fails. Actble’s design splits the shoe into three replaceable components: a 3D printed inner sole, a compression-fit knitted “skin,” and laces, each customizable by size, color and performance level. Lindner said the shoe has a lifespan up to five times longer than a conventional pointe shoe as a result.

“The shoe eliminates the conflict between flexibility and stability,” Lindner said, describing the sole’s incision-based geometry as allowing free foot movement that a conventional shoe’s construction doesn’t permit, while the shoe’s segments still lock into place to provide support when a dancer is en pointe.

Actble’s 3D Printed Modular Pointe Shoe. Image via Actble.

Fitting the Shoe to the Dancer, Not the Other Way Around

The inner sole is printed from TPU with engineered incisions that let the shoe flex without a traditional break-in period; when a dancer rises onto the toes, the segments lock together to deliver support, while slits in the toe box allow the fit to adapt across foot widths. Actble says the design is meant to reduce toe pressure and ease strain on the Achilles tendon.

Beyond the sole itself, Actble builds adjustability into the parts of the shoe that touch the foot directly. The toe box widens on its own as the dancer slides the shoe on, and a toe box tape is available to hold that width in place once it’s set. The laces follow a similar logic on the arch side: slimmer laces suit low arches, wider laces add stability for higher arches, and dancers with medium arches can mix widths to land somewhere in between.

The company frames these adjustments, toe box, laces, and the sole’s locking segments together, as working as one system: the combination is meant to spread a dancer’s weight evenly across the whole foot rather than letting it concentrate on the toes, which is the mechanism Actble points to for cutting toe pain compared with a standard pointe shoe.

Actble’s design splits the shoe into three replaceable components: a 3D printed inner sole, a compression-fit knitted “skin,” and laces. Photo via Actble.

3D Printing for a Better Fit, Longer Life

Actble’s strategy fits a broader strategy in athletic footwear: using 3D printing to solve the two things standard sizing can’t: matching a shoe to an individual body and making that shoe last. Where mass production forces every athlete into a handful of fixed sizes, printed components can be shaped to how one specific person moves, and rebuilt piece by piece instead of thrown away whole.

Sports brands at a much larger scale are chasing the same fit-first approach. Adidas’ BB.01 basketball shoe uses a 3D printed lattice tailored to individual players and the specific demands of the sport, while Brooks has worked with HP to fine-tune running midsoles down to the millimeter based on each runner’s unique motion path. Swiss brand On has taken a similar approach with its 3D printed LightSpray uppers, engineering the structure to cut weight and pressure points during long runs.

Other companies have pushed the fit-first idea toward accessibility and personalization more directly. FITASY lets customers order a single 3D printed shoe rather than a pair, a move aimed at people, including prosthetic users, who can’t use standard footwear at all.

Across sport after sport, the pattern holds: 3D printing lets a shoe be built around the athlete instead of the other way around, and Actble’s pointe shoe is simply that logic applied to ballet.

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Featured image shows Actble’s design splits the shoe into three replaceable components: a 3D printed inner sole, a compression-fit knitted “skin,” and laces. Photo via Actble.