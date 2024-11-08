Acoustic Waves Propel 3D Bioprinting Breakthrough at the University of Melbourne

A recent advance in bioprinting from the Collins BioMicrosystems Laboratory at the University of Melbourne could significantly reshape tissue engineering. Researchers at the lab, led by biomedical engineer David Collins, have introduced a new 3D bioprinting approach called Dynamic Interface Printing (DIP). Unlike traditional methods that slowly build tissue layer by layer, DIP employs acoustic waves to guide cells into precise configurations, producing complex human tissues in seconds—a process previously hindered by speed and structural limitations.



This breakthrough offers the potential for customized, high-fidelity tissue structures with applications across regenerative medicine and disease modeling. The approach can reportedly achieve 3D printing speeds around 350 times faster than those of traditional bioprinters, reducing the chances of cell damage while maintaining high structural accuracy.

Most current bioprinters rely on layer-by-layer construction, which often compromises cell viability due to prolonged exposure times and complex post-processing steps. Once printed, tissue structures typically require delicate handling to avoid damage, which can be difficult when transferring the constructs to lab plates for imaging. DIP, however, addresses these issues by using acoustic waves to position cells at a much faster rate, allowing structures to form directly onto lab plates without additional handling. This innovation protects cell cultures and enables greater customization for various tissue types, from brain tissue to cartilage.

Close-up of the DIP System in Action. Photo via University of Melbourne.

David Collins, head of the Collins BioMicrosystems Laboratory, explains, “Current 3D bioprinters depend on cells aligning naturally without guidance, which presents significant limitations.” Using DIP, cells are guided by soundwaves that vibrate microscopic bubbles in specific directions, enabling precise cell placement and eliminating many of the risks associated with conventional bioprinting.

Advantages of Dynamic Interface Printing: Versatility and Efficiency

The DIP process is distinct for its capacity to handle opaque materials and its compatibility with a range of biomaterials without the need for complex optical systems. For instance, DIP can print directly onto lab plates, thereby avoiding steps that may compromise cell viability. This feature not only enhances the integrity of the printed structures but also improves scalability for research and medical applications. Additionally, the acoustic modulation aspect of DIP creates an environment where cells experience minimal mechanical stress, preserving their function and viability—an essential factor for building effective tissue models.

Beyond preserving cell integrity, the process allows for unique biofabrication capabilities, including the creation of intricate multi-material structures and functional components. Acoustic waves within the DIP framework can create hydrodynamic fields, enabling precise 3D particle patterning that proves beneficial in assembling cell-laden constructs. By sidestepping the limitations of traditional volumetric printing, DIP achieves a degree of detail and functionality that broadens its applications in tissue engineering.

With the potential to produce patient-specific tissue models rapidly, DIP may soon revolutionize research and personalized healthcare. Researchers at the Collins BioMicrosystems Laboratory are already investigating enhancements for the platform, such as refined control over acoustic fields for even more precise cell arrangements. In the future, DIP could allow medical facilities to bioprint hundreds of miniature tissue models from a patient’s own cells, boosting the possibilities in diagnostics, drug testing, and regenerative medicine.

Illustration of the Dynamic Interface Printing (DIP) Process. Photo via University of Melbourne.

Innovations in Bioprinting

Recent bioprinting developments aim to improve tissue fabrication by more closely mimicking natural cellular environments. Ronawk’s Bio-Blocks, for instance, create cellular conditions that allow cells to grow in three-dimensional forms. By replicating tissue conditions, Bio-Blocks enhance cell viability and function, enabling insights into cellular processes like protein production and cell signaling, which are crucial for developing new biological therapies.

Additionally, BIO INX’s collaboration with Readily3D has introduced volumetric 3D printing methods focused on precision and efficiency. Their READYGEL INX bioink uses low-light dose printing to create cell-compatible structures rapidly and with high resolution, offering an optimized solution for fabricating complex biological models while minimizing cell stress. These advances reflect a shift toward biofabrication systems that support viable, detailed tissue structures for research and medical applications.

Bio-Blocks allow researchers to observe how a tissue-mimetic environment impacts processes like cell proliferation, extracellular vesicle (EV), and protein production. Image via B9Creations.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured Images showcase A close-up of the DIP System in Action and an illustration of the Dynamic Interface Printing (DIP) Process. Photo via University of Melbourne.