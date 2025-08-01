Aconity3D Successfully Completes First Hot-Fire Test of LEAP 71’s AI-Designed Cryogenic Aerospike Engine

Aconity3D, laser-based 3D printing machines producer, has successfully developed and tested a cryogenic aerospike rocket engine—entirely designed by artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printed as a single, monolithic component using a high-performance aerospace copper alloy (CuCrZr). Remarkably, the engine passed its hot-fire test on the very first attempt.

The engine was manufactured using Aconity3D’s AconityMIDI+ system, which is optimized for industrial laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and utilizes the IPG YLR 3000/1000 AM laser. The depowdering process was performed by German specialist Solukon, while the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT) carried out the critical heat treatment. Preparation and expert support during testing were provided by the UK-based University of Sheffield’s Race 2 Space Team.

Cryogenic aerospike rocket engine. Image via Aconity3D.

LEAP 71 and AI-Driven Engineering Design

Aconity3D notes that a shift in design methodology played a role in the advancement. The engine was fully conceptualized by Noyron, a large-scale computational engineering AI model developed by Dubai-based engineering company LEAP 71. Unlike conventional iterative and human-driven design processes, Noyron autonomously generated a 5 kN Kerolox aerospike rocket engine design in mere minutes.

LEAP 71’s approach advances engineering by translating physics, geometry, and performance constraints into executable algorithms, enabling AI to explore design options beyond traditional human intuition. This innovation moves beyond AI as a tool to AI acting independently as the engineer—creating production-ready hardware geometries without manual intervention.

Cryogenic aerospike rocket engine. Image via Aconity3D.

Aconity3D noted that aerospike engines pose significant engineering challenges due to their unconventional “inside-out” architecture. This design allows for greater efficiency across varying altitudes by eliminating the need for large vacuum nozzles, but it also introduces complexities in manufacturing and cooling—issues that have historically limited their adoption.

Additive Manufacturing Demonstration

The 3D printed engine incorporates an internal network of regenerative cooling channels designed to circulate liquid oxygen (LOX) and kerosene, helping manage heat within the combustion chamber. In this system, the heated kerosene is combined with gaseous oxygen and ignited to produce thrust.

“Manufacturing such a geometry as a single monolithic component in CuCrZr, with internal flow paths and thermal loads in mind, showcases the capabilities of Aconity3D’s advanced AM systems and the readiness of AI-generated designs for real-world use,” stated the company.

Following the successful test of the 5 kN engine, development is now shifting toward a 20 kN version fueled by methane and liquid oxygen. While still in early stages, this work suggests a potential path forward for more efficient rocket propulsion by integrating AI-aided design with advanced AM technologies.

Digital Tools Accelerate Aerospace Development

Aconity3D and LEAP 71’s AI-designed, AM rocket engine exemplifies a broader aerospace trend: leveraging advanced digital tools to accelerate propulsion innovation.

In June, New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), an equity-funded startup specializing in advanced rocket propulsion, successfully completed a series of hot fire tests for its Mjölnir rocket engine. The engine, produced using additive manufacturing, features a full-flow staged combustion cycle, one of the most efficient designs for liquid rocket propulsion. This makes Mjölnir well-suited for reusable launch systems, hypersonic vehicles, and orbital transfer platforms.

In May, CoAspire, U.S.-based contractor specializing in missile systems, and Divergent Technologies, AI-driven 3D manufacturing solutions provider, announced the successful design, production, and flight test of the Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile (RAACM), developed under contract with the U.S. Air Force. The program progressed quickly from concept to flight, with initial deliveries of fuselages, wings, and fins completed within 10 weeks. Ground testing followed, leading to a successful flight test that met all technical and operational requirements within a 14-week period.

