Aconity3D launches multi-material welding head for AconityWIRE metal 3D printing system

Aconity3D, a Germany-based developer of metal additive manufacturing systems, has introduced a new multi-material welding head for its AconityWIRE platform. Announced in March 2026, the solution enables the processing of up to three different wire materials within a single build process, targeting both production and repair applications.

AconityWIRE is a wire-based, powder-free metal 3D printing system that combines a laser-based process with a build volume of Ø 400 × H 780 780 mm³. According to Aconity3D, the system is intended for manufacturing medium to large metal components using wire feedstock instead of powder.

AconityWIRE Multi-Material Weld Head with Robot. Photo via Aconity3D.

Multi-material wire additive manufacturing for industrial applications

With the new multi-material welding head, Aconity3D enables material changes during a build without requiring system modifications. The company states that this integrated approach addresses challenges typically associated with multi-material additive manufacturing, including process complexity, limited flexibility, and the need for reconfiguration between materials.

The system supports the combination of up to three different metal wires within a single process. This capability allows users to fabricate components with locally tailored material properties, such as combining structural strength with corrosion resistance or wear protection in specific regions.

In addition to part production, the welding head is designed for repair and maintenance workflows. Damaged or worn areas of existing components can be selectively rebuilt, reinforced, or modified using application-specific materials. Aconity3D states that this enables more efficient and reproducible repair processes without extensive system setup.

AconityWIRE Multi-Material-Weldhead close-up. Photo via Aconity3D.

Reducing complexity in multi-material metal AM workflows

Multi-material additive manufacturing has been widely explored but remains difficult to implement in industrial environments due to complex process chains and system requirements. Aconity3D’s approach integrates multi-material capability directly into the welding head, allowing users to switch materials within a continuous process.

According to the company, this reduces system complexity while increasing design flexibility and shortening development cycles from concept to application. The welding head is available both as an add-on for existing AconityWIRE systems and as a standalone module for integration into other machines.

The technology is already in use at Rosenheim Technical University of Applied Sciences, where it is being applied for process development and validation of multi-material applications. The company states that this deployment demonstrates the readiness of multi-material wire-based additive manufacturing for industrial use.

Aconity3D will present the new system at its AconityXPERIENCE in-house exhibition on May 19, 2026, where live process demonstrations are planned.

Multi-material additive manufacturing remains constrained by system complexity

Multi-material additive manufacturing has been explored across both research and industrial settings as a way to produce components with location-specific properties. For example, AMAREA Technology recently installed its multi-material MMJ ProX system at Fraunhofer IKTS to support research into combining different materials within a single process, highlighting ongoing efforts to develop viable multi-material production workflows.

Research initiatives such as MIT’s multi-material extrusion platform, used to fabricate fully functional electric motors in a single build, further demonstrate the potential of integrating multiple materials into unified structures. However, these approaches are often limited to controlled environments or specialized systems, reflecting the technical and process challenges involved in scaling multi-material additive manufacturing for broader industrial use.

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Feature image shows AconityWIRE Multi-Material Weld Head with Robot. Photo via Aconity3D.