ACMI Taps EOS Technology to Boost Domestic Additive Manufacturing

The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI), a U.S. industrial organization focused on large-scale production, has partnered with EOS, a Germany-based supplier of metal and polymer 3D printing systems. The collaboration will bring advanced additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities to ACMI’s industrial campuses, enabling faster production, new applications—particularly in defense—and access to technologies previously unavailable to U.S. manufacturers.

Representatives from the American Manufacturing and Innovation Center and EOS. Photo via EOS.

Expanding Production Capabilities

As the first step in this collaboration, ACMI acquired a portfolio of EOS systems, including the EOS M4 ONYX, the AMCM M 290-2 FLX with beam shaping, and the AMCM M 8K, the first machine of its type worldwide.

ACMI’s operational model integrates private markets with commercial, governmental, and academic stakeholders, enabling rapid responses to national manufacturing needs. Through private investment and close collaboration with the federal government, ACMI is building modern multi-tenant manufacturing campuses that allow manufacturers to scale production, develop new products, and optimize processes

“These new capabilities from EOS will play a key role in accelerating development and production timelines, delivering direct benefits to defense manufacturers and the American industrial base,” said John Burer, Founder and CEO of ACMI. “This technology will help drive the factory floor of tomorrow—making American manufacturers more competitive and resilient across multiple sectors—while enabling the development of breakthrough products, hardware, and machines essential to our national security. None of this would be possible without the partnership of a global leader like EOS.”

Representatives from the American Manufacturing and Innovation Center and EOS. Photo via EOS.

The AMCM M 8K: Advanced Metal 3D Printing

The AMCM M 8K, developed by EOS’ AMCM division, introduces a new class of large-frame metal additive manufacturing, engineered for high-end aerospace and defense applications. It features an 800 × 800 × 1,200 mm build volume, eight 1.2 kW lasers, advanced optical systems, and optimized thermal and gas management for high-precision, reliable production—even with difficult materials like copper alloys. The system allows manufacturers to produce complex components such as rocket chambers, engine injectors, and fuel tanks with speed and efficiency.

“This partnership with ACMI represents a major step forward in accelerating the adoption of AM as a core manufacturing technology for the United States,” said Greg Hayes, Global SVP of Additive Minds, EOS. “By combining EOS’ decades of engineering expertise with ACMI’s vision for scalable production ecosystems, we’re explicitly enabling defense and aerospace manufacturers to move from concept to qualified production at an accelerated pace. The addition of systems like the AMCM M 8K and the EOS M4 ONYX into ACMI’s campuses give the U.S. industry access to capabilities that were previously out of reach, and we’re proud to support this mission to strengthen domestic manufacturing and national security.”

Representatives from the American Manufacturing and Innovation Center and EOS with an AMCM M 8K product. Photo via EOS.

While ACMI’s EOS-based AM capabilities accelerate production and enable complex components, significant constraints remain. Large or highly specialized parts still require rigorous qualification before deployment. Expanding these capabilities across U.S. manufacturers is limited by infrastructure, skilled personnel, and high-performance material supply. Finally, additive manufacturing enhances but does not replace traditional production, so lead-time reductions depend on part type, machine size, and process limitations.

U.S. Needs Additive Manufacturing

The United States is increasingly turning to AM to enable faster production, unlock new applications, and access technologies previously unavailable domestically. For example, Lockheed Martin recently opened a 16,000‑square‑foot AM facility in Texas to qualify and produce high-precision parts domestically.

Several other U.S. initiatives illustrate how AM mitigates operational bottlenecks. Defense collaborations involving Lockheed Martin, Eaton Corporation, EOS North America, and Siemens Energy are establishing interoperable 3D printing standards to speed part qualification and reduce supply chain risk. Other firms like Beehive Industries have demonstrated that additive manufacturing can reduce part lead times from years to months and eliminate dependence on foreign suppliers.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Linkedin.

Featured image shows Representatives from the American Manufacturing and Innovation Center and EOS. Photo via EOS.