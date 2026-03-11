ACMI installs AMCM M 8K metal 3D printing system

American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI), a U.S. organization focused on strengthening domestic manufacturing through investments in emerging industrial companies and infrastructure, has acquired an AMCM M 8K metal 3D printing system. ACMI reports that this installation represents the first deployment of the machine worldwide and expands access to large-format laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) manufacturing for its supply chain partners and customers.

The system was developed by AMCM, a company within the EOS Group that builds customized additive manufacturing machines based on EOS metal 3D printing technology. AMCM M 8K introduces a large-format LPBF platform designed for aerospace and defense applications. Its build volume measures 800 × 800 × 1,200 mm, enabling production of large metal components within a single build. Eight 1.2 kW nLIGHT lasers manufactured in the United States operate simultaneously across the powder bed, supported by advanced optical systems and beam shaping technology intended to maintain consistent exposure across the build area.

Engineering of the machine extends design principles previously implemented in the company’s AMCM M 4K platform to a substantially larger architecture. According to the developer, the system can move up to four tons of metal powder along the Z-axis during operation while maintaining positional accuracy across the exposure field created by eight synchronized lasers. This configuration supports production of complex structures including rocket engines and missile components that require large build volumes and high geometric precision.

Scaling LPBF to meter-scale platforms introduces challenges related to gas flow stability and process control. Airflow must remain consistent across large build areas to remove process by-products and maintain stable melting conditions. AMCM addresses this constraint through AirSword, a gas flow architecture designed to maintain uniform multi-layer airflow across the full build area during printing. According to the company, the system removes laser smoke interaction, protects optics and laser paths during long builds, and reduces maintenance requirements while increasing system uptime.

AirSword gas flow architecture. Image via AMCM.

“The AirSword technology allows AMCM to retain the proven fixed-scanner approach, delivering unmatched speed and quality without the added complexity of moving optics,” said Georg Fey, Team Manager Application & Innovation at AMCM.

Control of laser exposure across large powder beds also requires coordination between multiple lasers operating simultaneously. AMCM M 8K integrates Dynamic Scan Fields, a capability implemented through the EOSPrint software platform used to prepare LPBF builds. Dynamic Scan Fields allow scanning regions to adapt automatically during each layer, enabling lasers to work cooperatively rather than operating in rigid segments across the powder bed.

EOSPrint also supports multiple exposure strategies depending on manufacturing requirements. Controlled overlap configurations allow transparent layer-by-layer collaboration between lasers, while fixed segmentation can be used in multipart builds where repeatability and process control are required. Full-field overlap removes rigid quadrant boundaries and distributes exposure across unevenly populated build areas.

Thermal stability remains critical when processing materials that require precise heat management. The system incorporates a cooling architecture and thermal management approach designed to maintain consistent processing conditions during extended builds, including production using materials such as copper alloys, which are difficult to process due to high thermal conductivity.

AMCM M 8K metal 3D printing system installed at ACMI.. Image via AMCM.

ACMI acquired the platform as part of its broader effort to expand domestic manufacturing capability. The organization operates through several affiliated entities including ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties, which invest in industrial infrastructure, manufacturing technologies, and supply chain development within the United States.

“In the defense manufacturing sector, ACMI is lowering the barriers to access the latest manufacturing technologies for defense contractors and the broader subcomponent supply chain, helping to accelerate modernization and improve production readiness across the industry,” said John Burer, Founder and CEO of ACMI Group.

The installation complements ACMI’s earlier acquisition of an AMCM M 290 metal 3D printing system. According to Felix Bauer, Director of Sales at AMCM, operating both platforms allows shared optical configurations and development workflows across machines.

“With the acquisition of an AMCM M 290 and the AMCM M 8K, both with nLIGHT technology, in combination ACMI and their customers can utilize a fast-track approach with the same optical set-up and accelerated development timelines,” Bauer said. “In addition, AMCI benefits from U.S.-based EOS Additive Minds support, for example in process development.”

