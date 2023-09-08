Ackuretta launches CURIE Plus, a next-generation UV curing oven for dental 3D printing

Taiwanese 3D printing company Ackuretta has launched its next-generation UV curing oven for dental 3D printing, dubbed CURIE Plus.

With the goal of enabling the mass production of high-quality dental applications and simultaneously reducing barriers to patient access, CURIE Plus, a biocompatible curing oven, has been meticulously designed. It further stands out due to its compatibility with nitrogen sources and validation using top-tier resins. During the virtual launch event, Cosmetic Advantage Dental Laboratory’s co-owner Kelly Fincher explained that CURIE Plus is a plug-and-play solution, requiring no setup effort. Ackuretta has eliminated any guesswork associated with printing, ensuring a streamlined and user-friendly experience. It’s especially user-friendly for beginners, providing a guiding hand. The entire package is tailored for the dental profession.

Elevating user experience with CURIE Plus

Engineered for peak efficiency, CURIE Plus boasts an expanded chamber capacity that can simultaneously cure up to 8 full arches, matching the 3D printing capacity of the Ackuretta SOL. Ackuretta SOL, developed by the company, “sets a new standard” in high-speed, high-precision 3D printing at three times the speed of typical LCD 3D printers. Its LED light uniformity surpassing 95% ensures maximum accuracy. CURIE Plus featuring a broad UV wavelength coverage and a 360o light distribution system, guarantees the curing of each layer without the need for manual print flipping, ultimately reducing curing time and delivering ultra-precise results.

Built with compatibility for nitrogen sources in mind, the CURIE Plus UV oven enhances nitrogen saturation within the chamber to an exceptional 95%, leading to significantly improved light absorption efficiency. Users can anticipate unprecedented aesthetics, with benefits such as enhanced color transparency, smoother finishes, and a boost of up to 25% in flexural strength.

The user experience is elevated with CURIE Plus, thanks to its intuitive 5” touchscreen for monitoring curing parameters and a convenient one-click open/lock door mechanism that effectively mitigates UV leakage. Moreover, its seamless integration with SOL allows users to streamline their workflow, reducing errors and enhancing productivity.

The calibrated resin library of CURIE Plus comes pre-loaded with industry-leading resins, including Class IIa biocompatible materials, making it easier for users to meet the demands of patients. Furthermore, the automatic Wi-Fi-enabled library updates ensure quick access to the highest-quality materials, saving users valuable time and effort.

Ackuretta unveils CURIE Plus. Image via Ackuretta.

Technical specifications and pricing

Dimensions 36.6 (L) x 26 (W) x 23.4 (H) cm, 14.4 (L) x 10.2 (W) x 9.2 (H) inches UV Wavelength 365, 385, and 405 nm Weight 12.2 kg, 26.9 lbs Chamber Dimensions 20 (L) x 15 (W) x 6 (H) cm, 7.9 (L) x 5.9 (W) x 2.4 (H) inches Power Input 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz LED Lights 65

