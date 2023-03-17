Accelerating the industrialization of additive manufacturing, ASTM expands program

Global standards developer ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) has added new members to its Consortium for Materials Data and Standardization (CMDS) program. Materials are a critical pillar of the additive manufacturing trifecta, and a notable goal of the CMDS is “to accelerate the industrialization and full adoption of AM technologies.”

The consortium was founded with members including NASA, EOS, Boeing, and GE Additive. Shared material datasets and accelerated technology qualification were expected to serve as a rising tide that raises all ships.

The ASTM Consortium for Materials Data and Standardization. Image via ASTM International.

New CMDS members include certified testing and qualification firm ASTRO Mechanical Testing Laboratory, US-based metal part service provider DSH Technologies, software company Dyndrite Corporation, Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group (MTDG), industrial machinery manufacturing companies Plastometrex and Elnik Systems, engineering company Sandvik, metal 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions, and Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM).

The CMDS, in conjunction with its members and regulatory agencies, intends to facilitate the widespread adoption of AM technologies through standardization efforts. The program will help establish and enforce requirements while developing “best practices” for creating robust AM material datasets and maintaining a secure member-only Data Management System. The initiative will also aim to transfer the lessons learned and consortium-approved materials data to F42 standards development committees. Participation in the program offers members the opportunity to contribute to various active workstreams. CMDS says these workstreams include two Process workstreams based on Laser Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) and Binder Jetting (BJT). Additionally, the workstreams will outline and execute projects that produce high-quality data for AM materials.

CMDS’ data workstream to improve efficiency in the AM industry

CMDS recently introduced its “Data” workstream that complements the Process workstreams by bringing together experts to develop solutions. These solutions help maximize the effectiveness of data workflows, from acquisition and management to analytics and learning. The work will result in data standards that will help recognize the total value of the digital thread throughout the AM value stream.

According to ASTM International, as the CMDS program grows, member recruitment expands beyond the early focus on defense and aerospace. Consequently, the program will gain members from the oil and gas, energy, medical, and transportation industries. Every year, the CMDS program works with its members and key agencies to select materials and application-specific properties like static, cyclic, and thermal properties. It will also launch multiple projects to support the development of standards.

Members will have exclusive access to all datasets to sustain their businesses. The knowledge acquired through these datasets will inform new standards and specifications, and maintain consistency in industry data. Additionally, Rick Huff, who serves as Additive Manufacturing Business Development Manager, will be promoted to Director of Industry Consortium and Partnerships as the consortium grows and expands.

Increasing the growth and development of new AM technologies through standardization

ASTM International is a global organization that sets technical standards through voluntary consensus for various industries and products. These standards help engineers design and manufacture products with confidence by knowing what parameters to use and what to expect in the manufacturing process. This leads to ensuring quality, consistency, and safety in the industry and the products that are manufactured making room for the growth and development of novel AM technologies. Similarly, global certification and risk management firm DNV also sets standards. Although both organizations focus on standardization, ASTM International primarily develops and publishes technical standards, while DNV provides risk management and certification services.

Last year, DNV released a new edition of DNV-ST-B203 Additive manufacturing of metallic parts. According to DNV, the standard, which is the outcome of a joint industry project, includes baseline requirements for the most established AM technologies for metal parts and recognizes new quality assurance concepts for the upcoming era of data-driven manufacturing. DNV-ST-B203, in addition to the two technologies covered in the first edition, includes qualification and production requirements for three new AM technologies. The latest edition includes PBF-EB, PBF-LB, BJT, and direct energy deposition using an electric arc and a laser beam (DED-arc and DED-LB).

