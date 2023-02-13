Accelerating efficiency, and large-scale production with Creality’s new CR-M4

Desktop 3D printer manufacturer Creality has released its new FDM 3D printer CR-M4, priced from $1,099. The CR-M4 is a versatile system for 3D printing farm owners and individual consumers to print large-scale models in a single run, with a large 450 x 450 x 470 mm build volume, dual Y-axis linear rails, and a convenient printing method.

CR-M4 comprises of vast build volume with professional-grade stability. Image via Creality.

The CR-M4, dubbed a “3D printing beast” by the company, is a “true workhorse” for creating large models with minimal or no post-processing or batch-printing components in one go. The company believes that it is time for consumers to “max out their creativity and let their thoughts run wild.”

Many customers are concerned about the quality of large models. Wobbling can cause printing malfunction while printing a massive model. This issue is effectively resolved by CR-M4. The system creates a rigid triangle to stabilize the upper frame using dual Z-axis and two support rods. The dual Z-axis prevents gantry sagging and Z-wobbling, and each Z-axis is powered by its own motor for smooth movement. All of this will ensure that all models are of high quality from start to finish.

CR-M4 provides precise and reliable dual Y-axis linear rails. Image via Creality.

Along with the rigid triangle frame, the CR-M4 has dual Y-axis linear rails to guarantee model quality. The dual Y-axis linear rails are made of premium quality bearing steel and CNC-machined, dramatically improving Y-axis motion precision and capability to withstand backlashes, heavy loads, and general wear. The 3D printer is powered by a substantial high-precision stepper motor, which allows for more accurate and smooth motion. Creality Lab’s test results demonstrate that the stepper motor can print continuously and steadily for 720 hours (30 days).

Users can start a print farm with multi-printer control. Image via Creality.

The CR-M4 can print from a USB drive, USB-C cable, RJ45 cable, and WiFi to deliver a superior printing experience. Consumers with a LAN connection can utilize Creality Print to print through any PC on the LAN. Users with Internet connectivity can print and oversee from the Creality Cloud APP or Web. It is simple to set up a 3D print farm for large-scale production when several CR-M4 printers are linked to the Internet. The printers generate the same model in response to a single Creality Cloud Web command or Creality Print. Provided that each CR-M4 can print 20 parts in a single pass, a farm of 25 printers could produce thousands of components per week, claims the company.

CR-M4 facilitates more creativities with 300°C high-temp printing. Image via Creality.

Creality’s proprietary all-metal “Sprite” direct extruder enables high-temperature printing on the CR-M4. The “Sprite” has dual gears with a 1:3.5 gear ratio, providing a powerful and consistent 80N extrusion force that is especially useful when printing with versatile filaments like TPU. The high-flow hotend can comprehensively melt high-temperature filaments at 300°C for fluent feeding thanks to an updated nozzle and 50W heater cartridge. For their specific needs, users can replace the basic 0.4mm nozzle with a 0.6mm or 0.8mm nozzle.

CR-M4 provides an all-rounder printhead for diverse filaments. Image via Creality.

Users can print with PLA, PA (nylon), heat-resistant ABS, PLA-Wood, PLA-CF, flexible TPU, and PETG thanks to the superior all-rounder printhead. When printing begins, a standalone 4020 fan channels powerful wind to cool the newly printed section, allowing the model to solidify quickly and with minimal warping or drooping.

High-performance build platform with 25-point auto-leveling. Image via Creality.

The CR-M4 features fully automatic leveling with CR Touch by probing 25 points, as well as Z offset at 0.05mm precision to rapidly adjust the distance between the build surface and the nozzle allowing users to create high-quality first layers with ease. The CR-M4 has a 4-layered build platform. The PC coating ensures good adhesion. The malleable spring steel sheet makes big models convenient to eliminate and will not deform after extended use. The two pins and magnetic base enable quick attachment. Creality Lab’s test results indicate that the 470 x 470mm aluminum alloy heat bed can reach 60°C in 160 seconds.

CR-M4 offers safe, steady, and efficient 3D printing. Image via Creality.

The CR-M4 comes with an 800W industrial automation power source to guarantee safe and consistent printing. The power source is globally adaptable to 100V-240V, providing “next-level efficiency” with minimal thermal runaway. It is capable of filtering voltage instability and electromagnetic interference, as well as protecting the printer from short-circuiting, overvoltage, overheating, and overloading.

Benefiting from CR-M4’s user-friendly features

The CR-M4 has a 4.3-inch color screen with responsive and simple touch control, temperature PID tuning, and model preview. The system times out after five minutes of inactivity. Users can also facilitate the energy-saving Sleep Mode.

Creality claims that the noise from the CR-M4 within a 1m distance can be managed at 50 decibels, which is equal to the sound of indoor talking. The CR-M4 consists of a cable chain for filaments to prevent wire entanglement. There are also dual spool holders to help consumers prepare filaments more easily.

Creality encourages its customers to create their first designs with CR-M4. Image via Creality.

Potential customers can visit the website to gain insights about the company’s products and 3D printing services.

Technical specifications and pricing

Printing Technology FDM Build Volume 450 x 450 x 470 mm Product Dimensions 655 x 700 x 865 mm Package Dimensions 790 x 760 x 300mm Net Weight 22.48kg Gross Weight 28.3kg Printing Speed ≤120mm/s Printing Accuracy ±0.1mm Layer Height 0.05-0.35mm Extruder Type “Sprite” dual-gear direct drive extruder Extruder Material All metal Filament Diameter 1.75mm Z-axis Count 2 Nozzle Type Brass nozzle Nozzle Diameter Standard 0.4mm(compatible with 0.6/0.8mm) Nozzle Temperature ≤300°C Heatbed Temperature ≤100℃ Build Surface PC spring steel sheet Leveling Mode CR Touch auto-leveling File Transfer USB drive, WiFi, USB-C cable, RJ45 cable Display Screen 4.3-inch color touch screen Mainboard Integrated 32-bit silent mainboard Power Loss Recovery Yes Filament Runout Sensor Yes Multi-printers Control Yes Sleep Mode Yes Rated Voltage 100-240V~，50/60Hz Rated Power 800W Slicing Software Creality Print, Creality Slicer, Cura File Formats STL, OBJ, AMF Supported Filaments PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS/Wood/PA/PLA-CF UI Language English, Spanish, German, French, Russian, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Chinese

Feature image shows CR-M4 3D printer by Creality. Image via Creality.