AAMC Qualifies EOS Metal 3D Printing for Certified Aircraft Parts

The Aviation AM Centre (AAMC), an EASA-approved aviation production organization, has become the first independent additive manufacturing company to qualify EOS metal 3D printing technology under its EASA Part-21/G approval.

“This milestone marks our transition from design and prototyping to certified metal aircraft components for airlines, MROs, OEMs, and suppliers. Our licensing model also allows our partners to establish their own certified AM production cell and benefit from our expertise and Production Organisation Approval,” said Bernhard Randerath, AAMC Chairman and Accountable Manager.

Printed with EOS metal 3D printing technology. Image via EOS.

Using a customized metal additive manufacturing system from AMCM, a sister company of EOS, it now produces certified aircraft components through powder bed fusion technology. This qualification enables the issuance of parts with EASA Form 1 airworthiness certification in materials including aluminum, titanium, stainless steel, and copper. The certificate allows parts to be delivered directly to maintenance providers as certified spares, eliminating the need for time-consuming certification processes through OEMs.

“We carefully reviewed and documented every step of the metal AM process under our EASA Part-21/G approval, to meet the highest aviation quality standards of the German Aviation Authority. As a result, our approval scope has been expanded to include EOS and AMCM metal LPBF technology. We sincerely thank the EOS team here in Düsseldorf for their support and look forward to producing certified parts on the latest AMCM M290-2 1k dual-laser machine,” said Vinayak Jagtap, AAMC Production Manager.

Certification benchmarks across AM sectors

Aerospace-focused additive manufacturing companies have increasingly sought quality management certifications to meet sector-specific requirements. A3D Manufacturing, a US-based manufacturing-as-a-service provider, recently earned AS9100 certification from the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQC). This approval confirms that A3D’s 3D printed components and processes meet the high precision, environmental tolerance, and safety standards demanded by aerospace applications. The AS9100 standard is often a prerequisite for doing business with large aerospace manufacturers. Similar certifications have been granted to other additive firms including Additive Flight Solutions and Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, which qualified both their additive and CNC operations for aerospace and defense production in under six months.

The A3D Manufacturing production facility. Photo via A3D Manufacturing.

In construction 3D printing, quality and safety standards have also become more formalized. ISO/ASTM 52939:2023, published in December 2023, sets out qualification principles for structural and infrastructure elements in additive construction. Developed jointly by ISO’s Additive Manufacturing Technical Committee and ASTM’s F42 committee, the standard outlines requirements for process control, quality-relevant characteristics, and risk mitigation. It mandates that certified engineers oversee specific production steps to ensure structural integrity. Although the new guidelines do not apply to metals or address environmental and safety issues, they provide a framework for certifying non-metallic 3D printed elements used in residential and commercial infrastructure.

