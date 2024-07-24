A3D Manufacturing granted AS9100 aerospace, space and defense certification

The International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQC) has granted A3D Manufacturing AS9100 certification.

This qualified assurance confirms that the manufacturing as a service (MaaS) company’s additive manufacturing technologies, processes and 3D printed parts align with IAQC’s stringent quality and safety standards.

According to A3D, AS9100 certification will give customers greater confidence that their 3D printed components meet the rigorous requirements of the aerospace sector.

Jon Toews, Senior Vice President of A3D Manufacturing, explained that the aerospace sector is unique, given the harsh conditions components must endure. This includes extreme atmospheric pressures, rapidly shifting temperatures, and high speeds that could affect performance, durability, and safety.

Ensuring 3D printed parts can withstand these environments, while guaranteeing high precision and tight tolerances, is a key challenge for aerospace manufacturing applications.

“A3D Manufacturing is a trusted source of components and parts for many customers in the aerospace sector,” added Toews. “Our customers rely on us to deliver the highest-quality components every time, and the AS9100 certification assures them that we are up to the task.”

The A3D Manufacturing Logo. Image via A3D Manufacturing.

A3D Manufacturing receives aerospace certifications

The AS9100 standard sets out guidelines for implementing a Quality Management System for aviation, space, and defense organizations.

It allows aerospace companies to guarantee that high quality and consistency are applied to all the products and services they use. Larger aerospace manufacturers often will not do business with companies that lack certification.

To obtain AS9100, manufacturers must undergo an extensive audit. Here, their processes, procedures, and outcomes are evaluated for quality and precision.

A3D is the latest additive manufacturing firm to gain this accreditation. Previously, Additive Flight Solutions (AFS) received AS9100 Certification, confirming its 3D printed aerospace parts meet the quality requirements of the aviation, space and defense industries.

The IAQC standard has also been granted to hybrid manufacturing firm Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) for its additive manufacturing and CNC technologies. The North Carolina-based firm received this certification alongside ISO 9001:2015 in under six months, allowing it to expand aerospace and defense manufacturing operations.

Elsewhere, on-demand manufacturing platform Xometry received AS9100 certification for two of its Quality Management Systems (QMS) to expand its market share into more demanding applications.

The A3D Manufacturing production facility. Photo via A3D Manufacturing.

3D printing standards and certification

Away from aerospace, space, defense and aviation, many new additive manufacturing standards have been developed for a range of applications and verticals. Last year, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published a new standard for construction 3D printing.

Titled ISO/ASTM 52939:2023, the new standard aims to ensure when using 3D printing for construction applications. It was prepared by the ISO’s Additive Manufacturing Technical Committee (ISO/TC 261), and ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Technologies Committee (F42).

The document specifies the criteria for 3D printing construction processes, quality-relevant characteristics, and factors associated with additive manufacturing construction operations.

In 2023 ASTM International, a global standards organization based in Pennsylvania, also launched its Additive Manufacturing Quality (AMQ) Certification program for manufacturers using metal AM. This initiative was developed to guarantee the production of consistently high-quality parts by manufacturers using 3D printing technology.

Additive manufacturing companies including Sintavia (Florida), Morf3D and MIMO TECHNIK (California), and ST Engineering Land Systems (Singapore) have already been certified against the AMQ program.

Want to help select the winners of the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards? Join the Expert Committee today.

What does the future of 3D printing hold?

What near-term 3D printing trends have been highlighted by industry experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up to date with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows A3D Manufacturing’s production facility. Photo via A3D Manufacturing.