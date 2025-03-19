A world first: Japan’s new train station to be built in just 6 hours

West Japan Railway Company (JR West) is turning to 3D printing technology to construct a train station building in 6 hours, marking a first in the railway infrastructure.

Partnering with JR West Innovations Co Ltd and Serendix Inc, the company has confirmed plans for a new station at Hatsushima Station on the JR Kisei Main Line in Wakayama Prefecture. Some railway stations in Japan, especially in rural areas, still have wooden structures, including the one at Hatsushima. With many aging stations in need of renewal, the project aims to enhance efficiency while evaluating the feasibility of this construction method for future applications.

A computer rendering shows a minimalist white shed under a curved roof. Image via JR West.

Compact station with cultural design

The station building will be a single-storey structure made of reinforced concrete, covering just under 10 square meters. It will stand 2.6 meters high, stretch 6.3 meters wide, and reach a depth of 2.1 meters. In a nod to local culture, the walls will feature images of Arida City’s famous oranges and tachiuo fish.

The designing is being handled by Nouveau First Class Architect Office Inc, First Class Architect Ota Koji, and JR West Osaka First Class Architect Office, with structural work carried out by KAP First Class Architect Office and Osaka First Class Architect Office.

Key building components, including the foundation, will be produced using an undisclosed 3D printer and reinforced with concrete before being transported to the site. Once delivered, a crane will be used for assembly, with the entire process from start to completion expected between the last evening train and the first in the morning.

This approach will allow the structure to be built between the last train at night and the first train the next morning, preventing disruptions to railway operations. Compared to traditional steel frame and reinforced concrete methods, the use of 3D printing is expected to reduce construction time while streamlining on-site work, according to JR West.

Durability is a key factor in the project. Reinforced concrete provides resistance to environmental wear, and eliminating the need for formwork allows for more flexibility in shaping the structure. With this method, station buildings can be designed to better fit their surroundings, creating facilities that are both practical and visually suited to their locations.

This initial construction will serve as a test case to assess cost-effectiveness in both the building process and long-term maintenance. If successful, JR West and its partners will look into expanding the concept to other station locations.

The method is also being explored as a potential solution to labor shortages in railway construction by reducing dependence on conventional, labor-intensive building techniques.

3D printing’s growing role in railway infrastructure

Japan’s latest development is the latest in a long list of instances where 3D printing was used in railway infrastructure.

Back in 2021, contractors responsible for the London terminal of the UK’s High Speed 2 (HS2) rail network announced plans to introduce 3D printing into its construction starting in 2022. Using ‘Printfrastructure,’ a process developed by construction 3D printing company ChangeMaker 3D, they aimed to print concrete slabs on-site to streamline tunnel construction while minimizing disruption to existing rail lines.

Led by SCS JV, a joint venture of Skanska, Costain, and STRABAG, the project also incorporated graphene-infused concrete to reduce reliance on steel, potentially cutting material use and carbon emissions by up to 50%. The approach was expected to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Adopting ChangeMaker 3D’s technology could help put HS2 back on track. Image via HS2.

Last year, Italian 3D printer manufacturer WASP launched a project to repurpose abandoned tunnels beneath Milan’s central railway station, enhancing them into a creative hub for architecture and design. Inspired by the 1960s Drop City in Colorado, the project introduced Dropcity as a space for creative collaboration.

During Milan Design Week, work started on Tunnel 54 using WASP’s Crane WASP and experimental Crane WASP Scara printers to 3D print office spaces and furniture directly on-site. A Clay 3D Printing Farm contributed by producing intricate architectural elements. From April 12 to 21, visitors were invited to explore the site and witness the construction process firsthand.

