A unique 3D printed dress to raise awareness about marine plankton’s role in ocean health

Students from Arts University Plymouth have partnered with Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML) to create a 3D printed dress designed to raise awareness of the importance and vulnerability of marine plankton.

Now on display at Plymouth’s museum, art gallery, and archive The Box, the dress has already been showcased at prestigious venues such as the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition in London and outside Buckingham Palace. Created by BA (Hons) Costume Production students including Anya Whichello, Dulcie Whichello, Ewan Fairley, Lucy Taylor, and Millie Griffiths under the guidance of Course Leader Marie Dunaway, the dress is inspired by Coccolithophores, a microscopic plankton crucial to the carbon cycle.

Based on concepts by Jacqueline Ball, the design represents the role plankton plays in maintaining ocean health and draws attention to the impact of ocean warming and acidification on marine ecosystems.

Dunaway said, “The level of detail that students were able to achieve, using the resources available on campus within Arts University Plymouth, is incredible. The finished costume has already captured the attention of politicians and scientists around the world and we’re proud that our work has been able to start so many conversations about the role of plankton in the climate crisis.”

Elin Meek in the Plankton Lady dress at Buckingham Palace. Photo via Arts University Plymouth.

The Plankton Lady dress

The dress was created using plant-based polymers, specifically polylactic acid (PLA), a plastic derived from vegetables such as potatoes, corn, and tapioca. Over 100 individual shapes were 3D printed in the university’s Fab Lab, with students spending six days assembling the components by hand. A newly installed 3D printer enabled the team to meet a tight ten-day deadline for its first showcase at the Royal Society event.

Dubbed ‘The Plankton Lady’ by visitors, the dress was commissioned by PML as part of the Atlantic Climate & Environment Strategic Science (AtlantiS) programme. Elin Meek, PML’s Research and Impact Services Officer, who wore the dress, noted that it sparked conversations with people of all ages, from children to Royal Society Fellows, about the role of plankton in the climate crisis.

Part of The Box’s ‘Planet Ocean’ exhibition, the dress will remain on display until April 27, 2025. Sarah Marden, curator of the exhibition, expressed her excitement about how the project blends art and science, encouraging visitors to engage with ocean research and the importance of plankton in marine ecosystems.

A close up shot of the 3D printed dress. Photo via Arts University Plymouth.

The potential of fashion and 3D printing

With fashion and technology merging, the 3D printing industry tends to reveal unique 3D printed dresses every once in a while.

One notable example includes that of Chromatic 3D Materials and Dutch fashion designer Anouk Wipprecht 3D printing a motion-activated dress with integrated LEDs. Displayed at Formnext 2023, the dress uses ChromaFlow 70, a heat-resistant elastomer that stretches over four times its length without breaking, offering superior flexibility and durability.

Around 75 flexible LED domes were seamlessly printed onto the dress, eliminating the need for stitching or adhesives. This project demonstrates the potential of 3D printing for fashion, automotive, and personal protective gear applications.

In other news, Wedding dress designer Ada Hefetz unveiled a collection of 3D printed dresses at Milan Design Week 2023, using Stratasys’ direct-to-textile 3D printing and 3DFashion technology. Inspired by the Flower of Life theme, this collection symbolizes the circle of life and unity.

These designs incorporate intricate geometric shapes, including Hefetz’s signature lily. Created using the Stratasys J850 TechStyle 3D printer and VeroVivid resin, the dresses feature a wide color palette and flexible textures, offering unique finishes throughout the collection.

