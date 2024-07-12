A successful RAPID + TCT 2024 event with AM innovations on display

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

SME and Rapid News Group have reported success in North America’s largest AM and industrial 3D printing event, RAPID + TCT 2024, from June 25-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Marking it as the largest RAPID + TCT event to date, this year’s event brought together about 9,000 professionals and featured a variety of activities, says SME. Over the three days, attendees participated in a daily Keynote Series, which launched with the Executive Perspectives session. This series offered essential insights from industry leaders on the future of additive manufacturing and the challenges that may slow its integration into mainstream production.

“The atmosphere at RAPID + TCT 2024 was exhilarating, with attendees from across the community engaging in vibrant discussions, forging new connections and celebrating the transformative potential of AM,” said, SME executive director and CEO Robert “Bob” Willig. “From seasoned industry veterans to newcomers looking to establish themselves in the field, this year’s experiences provided invaluable opportunities to all it welcomed. We are committed to pushing this technology’s boundaries and empowering manufacturers, engineers and innovators worldwide to discover new solutions and applications.”

Exhibitor highlights and developments

Showcasing over 400 exhibitors, the event included prominent companies such as 3D Systems, Big Rep, Stratasys, and HP among others.

3D Systems unveiled the EXT 800 Titan Pellet, which features high-speed extrusion and a spacious build volume ideal for compact workspaces. Meanwhile, BigRep introduced the VIIO 250 and ALTRA 280, highlighting its automation and dual extrusion capabilities designed for large-scale components.

In addition, Additive Industries unveiled the MetalFab 300 Flex, a 3D printer with an adaptable build area for diverse manufacturing needs, while Stratasys addressed the growing demand for affordable, precise anatomical models with its new J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer launch.

Recent material and post-processing innovations featured XJet’s release of 17-4PH stainless steel aimed at industrial uses, along with Lithoz’s introduction of the Ceramic 3D Factory for decentralized manufacturing. Addiblast also presented the MARS04, a station designed for efficient de-powdering of large metal components.

In the software niche, nTop launched nTop 5, which offers enhanced integration capabilities for greater design flexibility across multiple applications. At the same time, Ai Build showcased Aibuild 2.0, featuring AI-driven tool-path generation and improved user accessibility.

On the other hand, RAPID + TCT launched the Hollywood Showcase with Gentle Giant Studios and Direct Dimensions, highlighting AM’s role in films. Attendees got an opportunity to view 3D printed film assets from franchises like Avatar, Star Wars, and more.

Hollywood showcase at RAPID + TCT 2024. Photo via SME.

Technical presentations and awards

Beyond the exhibit floor, attendees participated in 168 technical presentations focused on specific AM applications, enhancing their learning experience with the SME Zone Theater and Tech Hub featuring additional industry presentations.

The AM Industry Awards recognized significant contributions, with Andreas Vlahinos, PhD, from Advanced Engineering Solutions, winning the Aubin Case Study Award for his patient-specific femoral implant, and Paul Gradl receiving the AM Industry Achievement Award for his contributions to NASA missions.

In the Digital Manufacturing Challenge, Raffles Institution and the University of Waterloo were honored for their high school and university achievements. Moreover, Fabrisonic and Vivid Creative Aquatics joined the AM Production Club at 50K and 10K levels respectively, while Onulis won the AM Start-Up Technology Award for its WRAP Prime product. Additionally, 3D Solar won the second AM Pitchfest for its innovative presentation on hybrid 3D printing in the automotive supply chain.

Looking ahead, RAPID + TCT 2025 will be in Detroit, alongside SAE’s WCX and SME’s AeroDef Manufacturing, targeting the automotive and defense sectors.

Featured image shows the entrance to RAPID + TCT 2024. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.