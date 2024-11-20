A “Picture Perfect Pro Plan” and latest metal AM systems by Nikon SLM Solutions

Metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions has unveiled its redesigned SLM 280, SLM 280 Production Series (PS), and SLM 500 machines, offering advanced features aimed at increasing productivity and reliability.

With a guaranteed minimum uptime of 85% and a track record of exceeding 90% uptime in existing installations, these systems reflect ongoing progress in metal additive manufacturing. Alongside these updates, the new “Picture Perfect Pro Plan” service package has been introduced, complementing the machines with extended support. Both offerings are being showcased at Formnext trade show this week in Hall 12.0, Booth D119.

The SLM 280 Production Series system. Image via Nikon SLM Solutions.

Streamlined design meets elevated productivity

Featuring a sleek exterior redesign and technological upgrades, the SLM 280, SLM 280 PS, and SLM 500 models incorporate advanced recoater brushes, Permanent Filter Modules (PFM), and powerful 700W lasers. These enhancements are crafted to simplify workflows while raising performance benchmarks in metal AM. Each feature is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and ensure a seamless experience for users.

Supporting these developments, the “Picture Perfect Pro Plan” offers a robust package of benefits for customers in North America and Europe.

Existing clients upgrading their machines or renewing their service contracts for five years can also take advantage of this plan. Notably, this initiative introduces an industry-first uptime commitment for mid-size and larger systems, reinforcing Nikon SLM Solutions’ dedication to reliability and precision.

According to the company, this plan includes several key benefits, beginning with a guaranteed minimum of 85% uptime for models such as the SLM 280, SLM 280 PS, SLM 500, and NXG series.

Customers currently using these systems report uptime rates exceeding 90%, which highlight the machines’ dependable performance across multiple sectors. Operational efficiency is further supported by essential production items, including intuitive handling devices for safe and efficient part management. In addition, buyers of the SLM 500 will receive additional build cylinders to prevent interruptions in production cycles.

To enhance digital optimization, customers will also gain access to five years of software solutions, including SLM.Link, SLM.Quality, and Free Float. Tailored powder supply contracts ensure uninterrupted workflows, while Nikon’s Total Care program offers comprehensive service and support over the same five-year period. These measures collectively ensure operational reliability and consistency for users.

The SLM 500 3D printing system. Image via Nikon SLM Solutions.

Shaping metal AM with robust systems

Nikon SLM Solutions’ latest developments reflect ongoing progress in metal AM, with other industry players introducing systems tailored for advanced applications and high-performance production. Recently, metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D introduced the EP-M4750, a metal 3D printer designed for large-scale batch production in industries like aerospace, automotive, and tooling.

Utilizing Metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF) technology, it supports a variety of metals, including titanium and aluminum, and offers a build volume of 450 x 750 x 530 mm. Equipped with dual or quad 500 W fiber lasers (optional 700 W), it achieves print speeds up to 70 cm³/h. Features like adjustable layer thickness, advanced gas flow, and proprietary software streamline production, making the EP-M4750 ideal for high-output industrial applications.

Additionally, large-format robotic 3D printer manufacturer Caracol has introduced Vipra AM, its latest large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) 3D printing system, at Formnext 2024. Designed for large-scale metal 3D printing, Vipra AM combines robotic deposition and automation to produce complex industrial components with precision and efficiency.

Offering two configurations, Vipra XQ (Extreme Quality) focuses on high precision for aerospace and energy sectors, while Vipra XP (Extreme Productivity) enhances throughput for automotive and marine industries. Supporting hybrid workflows, the system reduces waste and lead times.

