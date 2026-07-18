Medical & Dental

A new silicone lets 3D printers turn out custom-fit contact lenses

3D printed contact lenses. Photo via University of Waterloo/Jay Mielke.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
BellaSeno Expands its Breast Scaffold Trial Following Positive Results
No Newer Articles