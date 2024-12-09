A look at the new POWER WASP 45 HDP 3D printer: Technical specifications and pricing

3D printer manufacturer WASP has introduced a new addition to its High-Definition Pellet (HDP) lineup, dubbed the POWER WASP 45 HDP large-scale 3D printer.

Built for Fused Granular Fabrication (FGF), this 3D printer is designed to produce complex geometries without supports, addressing the challenges of large-scale manufacturing. With a patented 45° Cartesian kinematic system, the machine minimizes material shrinkage while enhancing structural reliability.

Features such as FIRECAP and the Active Vacuum System support intricate, large-scale designs by optimizing mechanical strength and force distribution. Printing at a 45° angle helps in reducing the need for supports, improves surface quality, and makes shapes previously unachievable with traditional Cartesian or delta systems a reality, says WASP.

Optimized for complex large-scale components

Capable of producing parts up to two meters in length, this 3D printer operates in a fully isolated environment to ensure precision and consistency. This capability is already being applied in industries such as nautical manufacturing, where it has been used to create hulls, dashboards, furniture, statues, and other specialized components.

According to WASP, material compatibility further broadens the 3D printer’s appeal. The machine supports technical and recycled options, including ABS, PLA, PETG, PP, and ASA, while also handling loaded materials like ABS-GF, which enhance strength, stiffness, and heat resistance. This versatility makes it suitable for demanding applications that require durability and precision.

Development of the POWER WASP 45 HDP was closely aligned with the needs of the nautical sector. Italian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Ferretti Yachts was the first to adopt this technology, integrating it into their production process to create customized parts.

Assisting Ferretti, ColorYacht, a supplier of interior furnishings, has employed three POWER WASP 45 HDP printers to produce hatches, folding drawers, dashboards, and seat supports. Following printing, each component undergoes meticulous post-processing, including sanding and filling, to meet the exacting standards of luxury interiors.

Applications in sailing have also demonstrated the 3D printer’s potential. In collaboration with WASP, the Polimi Sailing Team developed a female mold for the “Febe” prototype hull, designed for the Sumoth Challenge, a European competition emphasizing sustainable sailing boats.

Printing the mold directly eliminated the need for sacrificial models, significantly reducing costs, material usage, and production time. In addition, the use of filler putty further replaced less sustainable milling methods while improving thermal deformation management and watertightness.

Supported by a team of 50 students, the Febe prototype secured victory in the competition, showcasing the capabilities of 3D printing in advancing sustainable practices.

Beyond the nautical sector, the POWER WASP 45 HDP caters to industries requiring large, complex, and precise components. Its ability to support diverse materials and consistently deliver high-quality results positions it as a reliable solution for specialized manufacturing needs while promoting sustainability.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested customers can request a quote from WASP to learn more about pricing.

Nozzle diameter 3mm, Optional (5mm) Layer resolution Min 0,5 – Max 3 mm Print speed up to 100mm/s Travel speed up to 100mm/s Hotend temperature Max 350°C Chamber temperature Max 150°C Printer dimensions (L x W x H) 473 x 246 x 260 cm Printer weight 1000 kg Input 220/240 V 50/60 Hz (110V available) Power consumption Max 3Kw Average power consumption 1,5Kw Compressed air 8bar,110L/min. tank, 8mm pipe

Featured image shows POWER WASP 45 HDP large scale pellet 3D printer. Photo via WASP.