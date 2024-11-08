A Look at JuggerBot 3D’s New Tradesman Series P3-44 ASTRA: Technical Specifications and Pricing

In alliance with IPEX Technologies, JuggerBot 3D has introduced the Tradesman Series P3-44 ASTRA, a large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) system designed specifically to manage the challenges of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) processing in industrial contexts.

Equipped with pellet-fed extrusion technology, this system is developed to enhance the scope of industrial 3D printing opening up new approaches for creating PVC-based components and end-use parts. Valued for properties like chemical resistance, flame retardancy, and mechanical strength, PVC is produced globally at rates exceeding 50 million tons per year, according to the company.

Despite these advantages, AM has seen limited application of PVC due to the need for strict fume management and specific material handling controls. As a result, Juggerbot’s P3-44 ASTRA directly addresses these requirements through advanced process controls and robust safety systems, prioritizing both operator safety and equipment protection while ensuring environmental care.

“This project represents an important step forward in additive manufacturing for industrial materials,” said Brian Zellers, Product Development Manager at JuggerBot 3D. “We take pride in proclaiming that we can process a wide array of performance thermoplastics, including PVC. By advancing preexistent process controls in our base P3-44, we’ve developed a system that offers safety and performance, enabling operators to leverage PVC’s material benefits through reliable 3D printing technology.”

Tradesman Series P3-44 Astra model. Photo via Juggerbot 3D.

Advanced safety and fume control for reliable PVC processing

Incorporating JuggerBot 3D’s expertise in material testing and control processes, the ASTRA model is based on the Tradesman Series P3-44.

It includes corrosion-resistant components and an enhanced fume extraction system precisely positioned at the point of print deposition, maintaining the structural integrity and core features of the original unit. Such adaptations allow it to handle the distinct needs of PVC, making it effective in scenarios where consistent processing and protection against fumes are essential.

Designed with advanced safety protocols, the P3-44 ASTRA utilizes corrosion-resistant materials that not only prolong the system’s life but also ensure steady control over PVC processing. Additional hardware has been integrated to prevent corrosion and regulate extrusion temperatures accurately.

To manage the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during production, sealing has been added to keep fumes within controlled areas, while the dual-stage extraction system actively captures emissions throughout the printing cycle. Chamber access remains restricted until emissions clear, helping to protect operators from premature exposure.

Industries requiring materials with PVC’s durability and chemical stability, such as those producing body molds, ducting systems, and medical enclosures, are ideal sectors for the P3-44 ASTRA.

By supporting high-demand environments where material performance is critical, the system enables these industries to benefit from the unique properties of PVC within additive manufacturing.

Tradesman Series P3-44 Astra pipe comparison. Image via Juggerbot 3D.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested customers can request a quote from Juggerbot to learn about the ASTRA model’s price.

Build Volume 36 x 48 x 48 in (914 x 1219 x 1219 mm) Machine Footprint 73 x 125 x 101 in (1854 x 3175 x 2565 mm) Machine Weight 4,400 lbs (1,996 kg) Safety Machine Access Sensors, Lockout/Tagout on Power Power Requirements – Printer 208V / 100A / 60Hz / 3Ph w/Neutral and Ground Power Requirements – Dryer 208V / 30A / 60Hz / 3Ph w/Neutral and Ground Air Requirements Min 95psi, 4CFM Extruder Throughput Up to 15 lbs/hr (6.8 kg/hr) Max Nozzle Diameter ≈ 0.24 in (6 mm) Max Extruder Temperature 752°F (400°C) Max Platen Temperature 248°F (120°C) Max Chamber Temperature 203°F (95°C) Dryer Capacity 100-150 lbs (45 – 68 kgs) Travel Speed (XY) Up to 19.7 in/sec (500 mm/sec) Suggested Layer Height 0.030 – 0.089 in (0.75 – 2.25 mm) Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Operating System Windows 10 Machine Control JuggerBot 3D Control Center Tool Path Generation ORNL Slicer 2 Remote Login Control Pre-installed Additive Manufacturing Process Fused Granulate Fabrication / Pellet-fed 3D Printing

