A Flower in San Servolo: 3D Printed Amphitheater by Mario Cucinella Debuts in Venice

As part of Green Design Days 2025 and coinciding with the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, Italian architecture and design firm Mario Cucinella Architects (MCA) unveiled A Flower in San Servolo, a 3D printed amphitheater on Venice’s San Servolo Island. Developed with San Servolo srl, the publicly managed organization overseeing the site, the modular structure is intended for performances, public gatherings, and educational use.

“A flower in San Servolo is an amphitheatre that creates a deep bond between architecture and nature, blending harmoniously into the Venice Lagoon. Thanks to 3D printing and the use of sustainable materials, the structure integrates into the landscape with an organic form that, like a flower, emerges from the ground. It is not just a stage space but a place for meeting and dialogue, where tradition and innovation merge in harmony with the environment,” said Cucinella in a press release.

Set against the backdrop of San Lazzaro degli Armeni, the amphitheater reflects the island’s topography and encourages engagement from various vantage points. Its open-air design and flexible layout support a variety of uses while integrating with the surrounding context. According to the design team, the structure is intended for diverse users—students, residents, and visitors—offering a flexible addition to the island’s existing infrastructure.

A Flower in San Servolo, a 3D printed amphitheater on Venice’s San Servolo Island. Photo via Mario Cucinella Architects (MCA).

Construction Method and Collaborations

The amphitheater consists of around 750 modular blocks across 62 different types, all 3D printed on-site using a sustainable, lime-based material. The printer operated for nearly 200 hours, helping reduce emissions linked to transportation and enabling quality control during production. The blocks were assembled without adhesives, using a dry-assembly method that allows for full reversibility and reuse. A single interlocking module defines the structural and aesthetic character of the project.

Modular Blocks in the Flower in San Servolo. Photo via Mario Cucinella Architects (MCA).

The initiative brought together local partners including 3D printing partner Erratic srl, 7Solutions, Abet Laminati, Erre Costruzioni, Global Power Service, Infinityhub, Kubee, and Pieces of Venice.

How 3D Printing Is Impacting Arts and Sculptures

3D printing technology is increasingly being used to preserve and reproduce cultural heritage, from ancient artifacts and relics to new sculptures and monuments. At the 2025 INTERNI ‘Cre-Action’ exhibition held at the Università degli Studi di Milano, London architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) and Dutch 3D concrete printing specialist Vertico presented Aevum, a collaborative installation that explores the intersection of historical stone carving and robotic concrete 3D printing.

This month, as part of London’s Natural History Museum (NHM) 150th anniversary celebrations, a new gallery has opened showcasing the ‘Fixing Our Broken Planet’ exhibition. The exhibition display cases were created in collaboration with the NHM’s in-house team and LAMÁQUINA, a Barcelona-based 3D design and manufacturing studio, using 3D printed ceramics incorporating recycled clay and biopolymer joints. The gallery was restored to preserve its Victorian features while integrating sustainable design and materials, in line with the Museum’s commitment to innovation and heritage conservation.

