A First Look at SUNLU’s New FilaDryer E2: Engineering-grade Filament Drying and Annealing

Chinese 3D printing technology firm SUNLU 3D recently launched the FilaDryer E2, its latest 3D printing filament dryer.

When 3D printing with hygroscopic, engineering materials, moisture-induced part defects can be a frustrating experience that wastes filament, time, and money. SUNLU’s newest FilaDryer seeks to change this.

The desktop-sized system can simultaneously dry two filament spools at temperatures up to 110°C, making it compatible with almost all engineering-grade materials on the market. Reportedly the first filament dryer of its kind to exceed 80°C, it also offers annealing capabilities, something rarely seen in the consumer space. This advanced feature allows users to unlock improved strength, durability, and impact resistance for their final parts.

3D Printing Industry’s engineering team has put the FilaDryer E2 through its paces in an exclusive first look at the new system. This article explores its key features, benefits, user experience, and performance across a range of advanced materials and applications.

Prices start at $349.99, positioning the FilaDryer E2 at the higher end of the filament drying market. However, advanced features help set it apart from the competition. With a compact design and user-friendly interface, the system is ideal for newcomers and hobbyists. Advanced annealing capabilities also make the E2 a strong choice for professionals targeting high-performance applications.

The SUNLU FilaDryer E2 filament dryer. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Why choose the SUNLU FilaDryer E2?

The SUNLU FilaDryer E2 is a two-in-one system that offers filament drying and part annealing in the same box. On the drying side, the unit supports engineering-grade and standard materials, offering compatibility with Φ1.75 mm and Φ2.85 mm filaments.

With 500W PTC heating power, the E2 can reach 50℃ in just 20 minutes and boasts maximum temperatures up to an impressive 110℃. This unlocks the ability to dry most 3D printing filaments on the market, including challenging hygroscopic materials like TPU, Nylon, and PETG.

Thanks to its sizeable 372 x 192 x 255 mm internal dimensions, SUNLU’s new offering can store two 1kg or 2kg regular spools for simultaneous, time-efficient drying. A single 3kg spool can also fit at any one time. While the dryer is broadly compatible with most filament brands, users should verify spool dimensions for optimal fit.

Annealing is an essential post-processing step for professional users targeting functional parts where mechanical properties are key. During this process, a 3D printed part is heated to a specified temperature, and then slowly cooled. This helps to relieve the internal stresses that build up in 3D printed parts, helping to minimize warpage, brittleness, and shrinkage. The result? Parts that possess superior strength, durability, and heat resistance, essential requirements for functional prototypes and end-use components.

Thanks to its high internal temperature, the E2 can reportedly anneal parts 3D printed with 99.99% of engineering materials on the market. These include ABS, ABS-CF, ASA, PC, flame retardant PC, PC-ABS, PC-PBT, CoPA, and PA variants like PA6-GF, PA6-CF, and PA12.

Annealing a part inside the SUNLU FilaDryer E2. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Advanced filament drying and annealing made easy

The SUNLU FilaDryer E2 is optimized for ease of use, offering advanced material drying and annealing with a low barrier to entry.

Its 95 × 55 mm monochrome backlit touchscreen is an intuitive and user-friendly interface for adjusting system parameters. The touchscreen is responsive and enables smooth navigation, allowing users to easily modify settings.

The E2 includes built-in drying settings for many common filaments to streamline and accelerate operations. More advanced users can manually set temperature and drying duration to meet specific material requirements. The interface also provides live monitoring of key drying conditions, a feature we found especially useful for ensuring optimal filament performance.

Featuring a sleek, minimalist design, SUNLU’s FilaDryer E2 features a high-quality build optimized for its high-temperature capabilities. Its cover plate utilizes silicone strips and a magnetic suction block to ensure secure airtightness and insulation, keeping water vapor outside the sealed chamber.

Equipped with a dual-level temperature control system, the system automatically disconnects power if the dryer overheats, restoring operation once the temperature stabilizes. Thanks to its double-layer insulation, the E2’s surface temperature remains below 60°C even when the internal environment exceeds 100°C.

The SUNLU FilaDryer E2’s touchscreen user interface. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Testing filament drying applications

Most polymer materials are hygroscopic, meaning they absorb moisture from the air. Even small amounts of moisture in 3D printing filaments can negatively affect print success. Does the SUNLU FilaDryer E2 improve part quality? To find out, we conducted several tests comparing parts 3D printed with and without the filament dryer.

One common issue that typically impacts moist filaments is stringing. During 3D printing, moisture heats up and evaporates inside the nozzle, increasing internal pressure. This can force filament to extrude during 3D print head movements, stringing unwanted material between part features.

Our retraction test with SUNLU Easy PA clearly shows that using the FilaDryer E2 can significantly reduce stringing and improve surface quality.

SUNLU Easy PA retraction test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

A bracket mount was also 3D printed using moist SUNLU Easy PA. This part exhibited several issues, including excessive stringing and rough surface finish caused by moisture-induced steam expansion during extrusion.

After drying the filament, however, the print quality significantly improved. Layer bonding became much stronger, eliminating delamination. The surface also became noticeably smoother, with minimal stringing. The dried material produced a structurally sound part with improved mechanical strength, making it far more suitable for functional applications.

SUNLU Easy PA bracket mount test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

PA12-CF is another engineering-grade material susceptible to moisture. After 3D printing an automotive bonnet air scoop with undried material, we noted weaker layer adhesion and suboptimal surface finish. Support removal was also difficult, as moist parts broke off into smaller segments rather than as a whole part.

After drying the filament with the SUNLU FilaDryer S4, the 3D print quality improved significantly. Layer bonding was much stronger, minimizing delamination, and the surface finish became smoother with reduced defects. Dimensional accuracy was also much better, as the filament extruded more consistently without moisture-related instability. Additionally, the dried filament exhibited enhanced mechanical strength and improved thermal resistance, making it better suited to high-performance applications.

PA12-CF automotive bonnet air scoop test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

In a second retraction test, we found that undried PA12-CF filament caused the spikes to lack definition and layer consistency. This led to a poor surface finish and dull points on the model. After drying, the material achieved much higher definition spikes and impressive layer consistency, again proving the value of SUNLU’s new Filadryer.

PA12-CF retraction test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Another material infamous for its hygroscopicity is TPU. This was confirmed when we 3D printed an induction air duct using the undried filament. High moisture absorption caused inconsistent extrusion and frequent nozzle clogging. As the moisture evaporated, steam expanded within the nozzle, disrupting material flow and causing a catastrophic print failure.

After drying the TPU 95A material, we observed immediate improvements in printability. The extrusion rate became significantly more consistent, ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted material flow. This greatly reduced stringing, improved layer adhesion, and facilitated a much cleaner surface finish. The dried TPU also exhibited superior elasticity and mechanical strength, as the absence of moisture prevented layer inconsistencies and brittleness.

TPU 95A air duct test. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Ultimately, the SUNLU FilaDryer E2 is a great option in the FDM 3D printing market. It combines beginner-friendly operation with advanced, professional-grade functionality for advanced prototyping and production applications. It stands out from the competition thanks to the unique combination of drying and annealing in a single unit, helping to justify the high-end price point.

Our testing confirmed that the filament dryer effectively removes moisture from engineering-grade hygroscopic materials. Filament dried with the E2 produced noticeably superior results, minimizing surface defects, improving dimensional accuracy, and enhancing overall functionality. More importantly, it provides users with peace of mind—reducing the risk of failed prints and ensuring filament is always in optimal condition for reliable, high-quality production.

The intuitive user interface and in-built material presets streamline material drying and annealing for more efficient 3D printing. Therefore, SUNLU’s new FilaDryer is an essential tool for functional applications requiring flexibility and strength.

Technical Specification of the SUNLU FilaDryer E2

Name Filament Dryer E2 Package Dimensions 454mm × 276mm × 362mm(LWH) Net/Gross weight 6.1KG / 7KG Outer Dimensions 400mm × 220mm × 307mm(LWH) Operating Environment Temperature: 10℃-35℃RelativeHumidity: ≤95% Working Temperature Range 35℃-110℃* Color Black Maximum Operating Current 2.2A @230V 4.2A@120V Compatible Filament Diameters Φ1.75mm/Φ2.85mm/Φ3.0mm

*The first one in the industry to exceed 80°C.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows the SUNLU FilaDryer E2. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.