A Donut-shaped Market: Stratasys’ Yoav Zeif outlines Additive’s Next Phase at AMS 2026

Not obvious that Yoav Zeif would open by thanking the audience for braving the New York snow and market turbulence to reach this year’s AMS event*, but that was his starting point. “Another challenging year in the industry. I don’t know if you felt it. I felt it,” the Stratasys chief executive said, before arguing that quarterly volatility has obscured longer-term progress.

Industrial hardware sales have declined year on year for two to three years, a trend he linked to the shift in interest rates from near zero to 5 or 6 per cent and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. With equipment purchases in capital-intensive sectors sensitive to financing costs, Additive manufacturing has not been spared.

A Familiar Cycle, Not a Crisis

Stratasys tracks customer sentiment through sales-cycle length. “We can see for the last two quarters that the sales cycles are improving, still very long, much longer than the post-Covid or before the Covid, the pre-Covid, but improving, which is a great sign.” Orders remain slow to close, but the direction of travel and the economic outlook for the 3D printing industry have changed.

Zeif places the downturn within a conventional capital goods cycle. Heavy B2B industries typically move in three to four-year waves, he said, as customers purchase equipment, integrate it, validate returns, and then pause before the next round of investment. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment provides a parallel.

In his view, additive is not an outlier. Stratasys compared the 3D printing industry’s revenue ramp with digital printing, drones, CNC machining and solar panels. On a timeline measured from technological inception to sustained growth, additive sits within a familiar adoption arc. “It takes years to adopt new technologies, especially industrial technology, manufacturing technology.”

CNC offers the closest comparison. Invented in the 1950s, it saw limited uptake until the late 1970s, with broad industrial penetration arriving in the 1990s. Controllers improved, computing costs fell, standards matured, and CAD systems advanced. Programming became accessible. Over roughly four decades, barriers were removed sequentially. “We need to remove the barriers [in 3D printing],” argued Zeif. Early CNC machines were bulky and unfamiliar. User interfaces were poor. Tooling ecosystems were immature. Once those constraints eased, the technology moved into the mainstream.

The pattern echoes the institutional filtering phase of an industrial technology cycle. Early enthusiasm gives way to procurement scrutiny, qualification requirements, and integration with established workflows.

Within additive itself, the more immediate disruption has come from the low end. Desktop systems have expanded rapidly over the past three to four years, with growth seen in both high and lower-end 3D printing systems, while the mid-range has suffered. While the shift has unsettled some incumbents, Zeif calls it a gift.

Low-cost, low-requirement machines drive awareness, skill development, and experimentation. They are “good enough, easy to use” for rapid prototyping and entry-level applications. High-end systems, by contrast, serve aerospace-certified parts and other demanding use cases where reliability, performance, cybersecurity, workflow integration, and standardisation are prerequisites.

Between these poles lies a middle ground, such as tooling, where higher performance is needed, but perfection is not. Competitive pressure is most intense there.

The Donut Market

“The entire cake, we enlarge the entire cake,” or rather if both ends of the market expand, Zeif argues, the overall market grows. Desktop adoption broadens the user base. High-specification platforms open new applications and embed additive into regulated production environments.

The pressure falls in the middle. Tooling and general industrial prototyping require more capability than entry-level systems but lack the certification hurdles that protect high-end platforms. Competition there is intensifying.

Rather than a growing cake, perhaps the picture increasingly resembles a donut-shaped market: growth at the low-cost desktop end and the high-specification industrial tier, with the middle of the industry under pressure. A more familiar term is a barbell market, common in other technology sectors.

The divergence highlights one of the 3D printing industry’s emerging fault lines. Low-cost desktop machines expand the user base and technical familiarity, but they also reset price expectations and blur the distinction between professional and industrial capabilities.

Six Things Only Additive Can Do

The Stratasys CEO outlines two axes for future growth. The first is diffusion along the product life cycle from early adopters to early majority. The second is application breadth, moving from prototyping to selected manufacturing and then to areas where additive manufacturing has clear economic or technical advantages.

“I believe that additive should focus on six areas, which I call only additive can do it,” Zeif said. He lists digital inventory, low volume high mix production, complex geometries for lightweighting and internal channels, supply chain security, sustainability, and time reduction. “We don’t need to look at anything else.”

Evidence, he says, lies in customer data. Stratasys surveys roughly 350 additive users annually, including desktop owners, industrial operators, and those outsourcing to service bureaus. Awareness is high and improving. The weakness is the conversion from consideration to purchase and sustained usage. Across desktop and industrial categories, 90 per cent expect to increase usage in 2026. Satisfaction levels are stronger in industrial systems, where support, validation, and machine reliability receive more investment.

For companies without their own printers, exposure to 3D printed parts often triggers purchasing intent. “It’s 87 per cent intent. It’s a lot,” Zeif said of respondents who, after receiving parts from a contract manufacturer, indicated they were likely to acquire equipment.

While the industry’s immediate headwinds remain, Zeif is pragmatic, “There is no reason in the world, none, that we will not remove the barriers as well. We just need to do it with our customers.”

Defense Leads the Way

Beyond survey data, Stratasys points to sectoral demand. Aerospace and defense are moving fastest, supported by budget expansion and urgency around supply chain resilience.

“Militaries are adopting additive across the world and also their suppliers,” Yoav Zeif said. “They embrace us. They do it not because we are beautiful. It’s because we are delivering value.”

Defense adoption also underscores a geographic and institutional shift. Military procurement frameworks can absorb higher validation costs and longer qualification cycles than commercial buyers. Once embedded in those environments, additive systems become part of logistics infrastructure rather than experimental tools. The model mirrors earlier industrial technologies that first matured under defense spending before diffusing into commercial aviation and energy.

He links that value to agility, decentralised production and logistics. Distributed manufacturing has particular relevance to the “right to repair” debate, where control over spare parts, intellectual property and field maintenance has become contentious. Additive allows parts to be produced close to the point of use, with digital files secured and monetised by original equipment manufacturers.

“You as a logistic officer in the army, you have the ability to have the power to print a part on the spot,” he said. The OEM, using authenticated systems and controlled data, can retain revenue streams while enabling local production. Defense, he added, has historically provided an early proving ground for technologies that later diffuse into commercial markets.

AI as Accelerant

Artificial intelligence forms the second pillar of his outlook. Zeif describes it as a force that is reshaping cost structures across design and engineering. “AI makes the whole access to knowledge, but also to design, to ideas and to design significantly cheaper, almost no cost,” he said.

Software margins have been underpinned for years by proprietary algorithms and licensing models. As generative tools lower the cost of producing and iterating digital designs, value migrates toward physical execution.

“There is no value to your idea or design if you cannot create it physically,” he said. “If AI is the designer, AM is the actuation layer. It makes the actual stuff.”

The implication is that additive manufacturing becomes the bridge between low-cost digital creativity and certified, repeatable production. Simulation, print and quality feedback can be closed in a single workflow. Without reliable fabrication, design output remains abstract.

Stratasys’ own operational focus reflects that emphasis on execution. Customers, Zeif said, are pressing for end-to-end workflows, repeatability, automation and integration with existing enterprise systems. “This is not a toy. We need end to end workflow. We need reliability and repeatability. We need automation. We need the software integration.”

Performance metrics have become more industrial. Zeif cited a more than 20 per cent improvement in machine reliability over one year. In one customer case, overall equipment efficiency rose from roughly 65 per cent to above 85 per cent, a level he associates with established manufacturing plants. “Together with the customer, we shifted our solution from 65 to more than 85, so it’s possible. Just hard work.”

Hard Work, Uncertain Timeline

The near term remains uncertain. Financing conditions are tight, and industrial purchasing decisions are cautious. Zeif does not expect an easy year.

Some of the themes in the keynote will sound, if not quite Groundhog Day-esque, at least familiar to long-time observers of additive manufacturing. That is partly intentional. Zeif frames the technology’s development in decades rather than quarters, arguing that industrial manufacturing systems evolve slowly.

Whether those barriers fall quickly enough remains uncertain. The next phase will be shaped by a different test: whether the technology can consistently meet the economic, operational, and institutional requirements of industrial production.

*3DPI was scheduled to attend, but like others, was caught in the travel disruption. Therefore, this article is based on Zeif’s livestreamed keynote. Next year, weather permitting, we hope to report from the event and be able to query the speakers firsthand.

