A decade of Formnext, an Endurance Test and the Slow Industrialisation of Imagination

When Formnext opened its doors in Frankfurt in 2015, it was a compact showcase for the emerging industrial side of 3D printing. Two hundred exhibitors filled a corner of the Messe; visitors wandered between laser-sintering systems and polymer prototypes, still unsure whether additive manufacturing would ever move beyond the hype. A decade later, more than 34,000 people attend. Every major aerospace, automotive, and medical OEM sends delegations. Yet the real story of the past ten years is not one of bigger halls or abundant lasers, but rather the slow, stubborn industrialisation of imagination.

The decade from 2015 to 2024 has revealed an uncomfortable truth: revolutions in manufacturing do not happen at the speed of social media. They happen in the quiet work of finishing, inspection, and yield control. Now, perhaps this point should have been more loudly stated, and was apparent to scholars of CNC, but beneath the headlines, the shift has been profound. The 3D printer is no longer the star; it has become just one node in a complex production system.

The Hype Train has no brakes. Photo by Michael Petch

From Printer to Production System

Reviewing 3DPI’s reporting from Formnext, the most consequential innovations of the 2020s were not the multi-kilowatt machines that dominated the show floor, but the unglamorous systems that sit around them. Inline quality control, automated depowdering, and chemical finishing, areas once dismissed as secondary, now define whether a plant can produce parts at scale and at cost.

Technologies such as DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S, a vapour-polishing system, and AM-Flow’s AM-QUALITY, a camera-based inspection cell, mark the inflection point. They target the minutes that disappear between the print bed and the packing crate, the hidden cost that determines whether AM can compete with conventional production.

Every Formnext visitor knows the paradox: each year brings faster printers, yet parts often sit in bins waiting for inspection or cleaning. The bottlenecks are manual, not digital. So the question for manufacturers in 2025 is no longer “Can we print it?” but “Can we print it, finish it, and verify it without touching it ten times first?”

The Multi-Laser Arms Race and Its Limits

In 2017, Renishaw unveiled the RenAM 500Q, a four-laser metal printer promising a step-change in productivity. EOS and SLM Solutions followed with ever-larger, ever-faster platforms. By 2023, the Frankfurt halls glowed with multi-kilowatt rigs boasting eight or twelve beams. The marketing language was one of horsepower, more lasers, more throughput, more future.

But the economics told another story. Adding lasers improved theoretical speed; it did not halve cost-per-part. Availability, yield, and operator labour still dictated profitability. The breakthrough came not from brute force but from software. Renishaw’s TEMPUS system, unveiled in 2023, achieved similar throughput gains by adjusting timing logic: the laser fired during the recoating step, reducing idle time. An algorithm, not another optic, delivered the gain.

The lesson is broader. AM’s next phase will be defined less by optics and metallurgy than by scheduling, sensing, and data integration. The power ceiling has been reached; the next competitive frontier is orchestration. In other words: can software finally do what hardware can’t?

Binder-Jet and the Patience of Industry

If one technology illustrates how long industrial change really takes, it is binder-jet metal printing. When HP first teased Metal Jet in 2017, it was pitched as a revolution: high-speed metal parts without lasers, ready for automotive production. Reality took five years to catch up. Only in 2022 did HP begin shipping the S100 platform commercially, complete with modular powder handling, sintering, and depowdering units. By then, Desktop Metal’s Shop System, launched in 2019, had already entered limited production after its own protracted qualification phase.

The moral is not failure but realism. Additive’s hype cycles run on social-media time; industrial adoption runs on ISO-9001 time. Equipment that costs millions in capex and feeds into certified supply chains does not become mainstream overnight. The industry should learn to celebrate these long gestations. They represent endurance, not delay.

Investment challenges persist for machine builders. As Jeffery Smith of SIP Capital puts it, “If scaling isn’t clearly financed, there’s no conceivable way to make a return as an early-stage investor.” Alternatively, how can investors and policymakers fund innovation that matures over five years, rather than five months? The binder-jet arc (only this month was the first HP Metal Jet installed in the UK) demonstrates that meaningful transformation occurs through iteration, not explosion.

The End of Platform Monotheism

For years, trade-show debates were framed around a false dichotomy: Which process will win? By 2024, that question had become obsolete. Additive manufacturing has entered its pluralist phase. The floor now hosts a federation of complementary technologies, each solving different problems.

Lithoz continues to expand ceramic AM with its CeraFab S320, offering five times the build volume of its predecessors. Incus and Holo advance lithography-based metal printing for fine features; MX3D and others push robotic WAAM for large structures. Arburg’s Freeformer 550-3X and Lynxter’s S300X show the rise of granulate and multi-material systems, while micro-DLP and elastomer printers broaden the palette further.

The industry has moved from process competition to process choreography. Customers are no longer asking “Which machine is best?” but “Which mix of processes fits my economics?”

That shift has consequences. It demands interoperability, shared data standards, and a workforce fluent in several dialects of AM. As has been said, additive doesn’t need more evangelists; it needs more translators.”

Sustainability: The Rhetoric Outpaces the Metrics

By 2022, “sustainability” had become a mandatory adjective in every press release. Vendors touted recyclable powders, bio-based resins, and energy-efficient lasers. Yet few published life-cycle data. Independent LCAs remain scarce, and real-world energy figures are often treated as proprietary.

There are exceptions, and organisations such as AMGTA are seeking to address the issue, but most announcements still rely on aspiration rather than accounting. The result is a credibility gap. If AM is to claim environmental virtue, it must prove it numerically.

A useful provocation for the next Formnext panel: If we can simulate lattice density to one decimal place, why can’t we report kilowatt-hours per kilogram printed?

The Shape of the Decade Ahead

Across ten Formnexts, a pattern emerges. Every few years, a new technology promises to “redefine manufacturing.” Most succeed only partially, but each leaves behind incremental infrastructure* that lifts the baseline. Binder-jet added speed; resin systems added surface finish; finishing and QC vendors reduced touch time. The cumulative effect is an industry edging towards genuine production: slowly, methodically, and often invisibly.

The rhetoric of disruption has given way to the pragmatism of process. The companies now commanding attention are not those with the biggest lasers but those selling minutes back to their customers,through smarter scheduling, automated handling, or closed-loop inspection. The dream of 2015, when additive was still framed as a revolution, has matured into something less romantic but far more durable: a supply-chain technology measured by yield and uptime.

As Formnext enters its second decade, five questions remain for every participant: from machine builders to policymakers:

1. Who owns the value chain once automation, finishing, and data integration outgrow the printer itself?

2. When will software and algorithmic optimisation deliver more than another kilowatt can?

3. Can investors sustain patience for technologies that need half a decade to mature?

4. How can interoperability replace evangelism in a pluralistic AM ecosystem?

5. When will sustainability metrics match the moral tone of marketing?

Formnext’s tenth anniversary is less a celebration of invention than of endurance. The industry has learned that genuine industrial change happens not in leaps but in loops: design, test, qualify, repeat. The result is a quieter kind of progress, one that trades the thrill of disruption for the reliability of production.

In that sense, the past decade has not been a disappointment but a confirmation. Additive manufacturing has finally grown up. It no longer promises to reinvent everything overnight. It simply insists on being taken seriously, one verified layer at a time.

*For a diverting exploration of the role played by investment bubbles and hype, the book Boom: Bubbles and the End of Stagnation by Byrne Hobart is a worthwhile read.

Featured image shows Messe Frankfurt. Photo by Michael Petch.