A closer look at HeyGears’ new UltraCraft Reflex RS 3D printers: Technical specifications and pricing 

Chinese 3D printing solution provider HeyGears has introduced its professional-grade 3D printer UltraCraft Reflex RS, designed to offer precise and rapid 3D printing.

With a build volume of 380 x 360 x 584 mm and weighing 20 kg, it stands as a compact and lightweight alternative to its predecessor, the Reflex, which weighs 25 kg. Consuming less power at 180 W, the Reflex RS is engineered to deliver high-speed and high-precision results. According to the company, this new 3D printer is targeted towards designers, engineers, and 3D printing enthusiasts.

High precision and stability of Reflex RS

The UltraCraft Reflex RS includes features aimed at improving 3D print speed, and quality simplifying the printing process. A notable feature is the C5 grade Z-axis module, which helps maintain stable layer thickness, and ensures long-term reliability having undergone 50KG high load tests over 10,000 runs.

This technology meets industrial-grade standards, allowing it to produce parts that rival those created by injection molding. According to data from HeyGears’ lab, 99.9% of deviations stay within 2µm, resulting in highly detailed prints with nearly imperceptible layer lines.

Along with the Z-axis module, the RS implements full-field screen calibration, which divides the screen into 60 zones and calibrates each one individually to maintain light intensity variation within ±3%. This method guarantees consistent accuracy across the entire print surface, achieving printing tolerances of less than 0.05mm.

Additionally, the system incorporates adaptive Z-axis compensation by using 180 data points. This approach adapts to various model sizes and shapes, effectively minimizing post-processing time and reducing support surface deformation.

UltraCraft Reflex RS Combo with UltraPrint PAWW10 and PAS10 Resins. Image via HeyGears.

Speed and efficiency for rapid prototyping

A unique feature of the UltraCraft Reflex RS is its ability to produce prototypes and printed parts quickly. The 3D printer achieves an average speed of 4.5 seconds per layer when using compatible resins like the UltraPrint PAWW10. According to HeyGears’ lab data, the Reflex RS can complete the printing of models up to 7 cm in height and 50μm print layer thickness in under two hours.

Additionally, the Dynamic Motion Algorithm 3.0 plays a pivotal role in this, utilizing real-time data to optimize printing speed and prevent common issues such as layer misalignment or detachment. This process can increase printing speeds by up to 33% while maintaining high-quality results, although performance may vary depending on the model.

The UltraCraft Reflex RS streamlines operation with its fully automated process, enabling users to begin within 15 minutes. By using HeyGears’ Blueprint software in the pre-processing stage, functions including one-click slicing and automated pre-processing steps, handling the essential tasks without manual input. Additionally, its defect repair system detects and resolves 3D model issues like inverted normals and intersecting shells, ensuring smooth printing.

The RS also incorporates mechanical monitoring systems to detect resin residue or other anomalies during 3D printing. This system features a Z-axis force sensor and four under-screen force sensors with a detection accuracy of 0.1N, allowing it to detect resin residue as small as 0.2 mm in height. In case of errors, the printing process halts automatically, ensuring higher print success rates.

Other features include automatic leveling, automated resin refill, and an optional automatic heating resin tank, which raises resin temperature to optimal levels for consistent print quality.

The body structure of the HeyGears UltraCraft Reflex RS designed for high-speed printing. Image via HeyGears.

New resins for enhanced model production

The UltraCraft Reflex RS also supports new resins developed by HeyGears, which offer additional benefits for 3D printing.

HeyGears UltraPrint PAWW10 water-washable resin requires a quick 3-minute rinse and 5-minute curing with the UltraCraft Cure. Its easily removable supports simplify model finishing, while its ultra-low 2.9% water sorption ensures long-term storage without deformation. This resin’s fine detail makes it ideal for figurines and miniature models.

UltraPrint PAWW10 and the printed model. Image via HeyGears.

HeyGears UltraPrint PAS10 Standard Modelling Resin presents a cost-effective solution, delivering high-quality models with smooth finishes. This cost-effective option is perfect for applications that demand high-quality surface finishes, such as miniature models and prototype validation. It ensures consistent small-batch printing with a precision tolerance of ≤0.05 mm, making it ideal for users who prioritize accuracy and detail.

UltraPrint PAS10 and the printed model. Image via HeyGears.

Technical specifications and pricing of UltraCraft Reflex RS 3D printer

Be among the first to secure the UltraCraft Reflex RS starting on September 19, 2024, at 6:00 PM PDT.

3D Printing Technology LCD surface forming Build Volume 222 x 122 x 230mm XY Native Pixel 29.7μm Accuracy ± 15μm Layer Thickness 30 – 150μm Optical Wavelength 405 nm Size 380 x 360 x 584 mm Weight 20 kg Rated power 180 W Voltage 100-240V~ 50/60Hz Connectivity USB flash drive/WIFI/LAN Languages Simplified Chinese, English

Products Regular Price Early Bird Price Event Duration (PDT Time) UltraCraft Reflex RS $999 $799 September 19, 2024, 6:00 PM

To

October 4, 2024, 12:00 AM UltraCraft Reflex RS Combo $2,107 $1,686 RS Heated & Pulsing Release ResinTank $199 $169 PAWW10 Resin (1kg) $55 $49.50 PAS10 Resin (1kg) $32.99 $32.99

Featured image shows UltraCraft Reflex RS Combo with UltraPrint PAWW10 and PAS10 Resins. Image via HeyGears.