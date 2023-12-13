6K Additive awarded $23.4 million by the DoD to expand metal upcycling capabilities 

Industrial 3D printing materials manufacturer 6K Additive has been awarded a $23.4 million grant from the US Department of Defense (DoD). This funding forms part of a more than $50 million investment program, and will be used to expand the company’s metal upcycling capabilities.

The DoD grant was awarded by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy, through its Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) directorate.

6K Additive expects to double capacity and expand its domestic upcycling capability to create, maintain, protect, and restore US industrial base capabilities critical for warfighting.

“Our country’s national security relies heavily on materials used across numerous applications and controlling the supply chain from within the borders of the United States is paramount,” commented Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive.

“The $23.4 million award from the DoD is a testament to the capabilities of 6K Additive for upcycling the most critical metals and alloys. No other organization has the history, experience, infrastructure or potential 6K Additive has in upcycling materials like titanium, nickel superalloys and refractory metals,” added Roberts. “We’re honored to be selected for the award and recognize the trust the DoD has placed in our organization.”

The 6K Additive facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Paul Hanaphy.

Expanding 6K Additive’s upcycling capabilities

6K’s upscaling process utilizes a range of waste products, including end of life components, machine shop swarf, and scrap from manufacturing processes such as casting and forging. This waste material is leveraged to create new metal feedstock, creating a circular supply chain in the process.

Earlier this year, 6K Additive announced a partnership with Australian company Surgical Metal Recycling to recycle end of life surgical implants. Here, 6K Additive’s UniMelt production-scale microwave plasma platform is used to convert these implants into titanium powder. This new material can then be used to 3D print new implants, reshoring a sustainable supply chain in the US.

Speaking to 3D Printing Industry at the Rapid + TCT trade show earlier this year, Leslie Frost, 6K Additive’s Senior Director of Marketing, stated that the company’s process enables an “incredibly sustainable and circular supply chain.”

This new funding, awarded via Defense Production Act (DPA) authorities, will reportedly allow 6K Additive to dramatically increase its upcycling capabilities for high-grade metals such as titanium, nickel and refractory metals. These materials are regularly used in the production of aircraft structural components, turbine engine blades, rocket engines, radar systems, as well as other key defense applications.

According to 6K Additive, this funding will allow the company to expand its scrap sort, segregate, and processing capabilities, and the production of powder and remelt ingot. This, in turn, will increase domestic mill product capacity.

Moreover, the grant will support the company’s efforts to renovate facilities, acquire new talent, install new equipment, and upgrade its engineering capabilities. Thanks to the MCEIP funding, 6K Additive expects to achieve full-rate production at its Burgettstown, PA facility by the end of 2026.

6K’s patented UniMelt microwave plasma platform. Photo via 6K.

Recent US military investment in additive manufacturing

6K Additive’s $23.4 million grant is the latest example of US military investment in metal additive manufacturing. Earlier this year Australian large-format 3D printer manufacturer AML3D announced a Nickel-Aluminium-Bronze (NAB) component order to support the US Navy’s submarine program.

Worth $0.6 million USD, this order was for a prototype part weighing approximately 1 tonne. AML3D 3D printed this part using its proprietary ARCEMY Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) metal 3D printer.

Elsewhere, US based government and commercial services contractor Amentum was awarded a $4.6 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US Air Force (USAF) Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate. This contract sees the firm deliver “commercial buying solutions” for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

As part of this contract, Amentum is leveraging its 3D scanning and additive manufacturing technology to modernize logistics systems, combat obsolescence, and deliver cost efficiencies to over 105 foreign partner companies. The company is providing testing, engineering, and prototyping capabilities to optimize the process of improving and replacing obsolete parts.

Featured image shows the inside of a US Air Force aircraft. Photo via Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office.