6K Additive and EOS Chosen for America Makes Sustainability Initiative

6K Additive, a division of 6K specializing in advanced material solutions for additive manufacturing, has been chosen alongside EOS as a key participant in the America Makes sustainability and environmental benefits project. Announced on January 23, 2025, this collaboration highlights 6K Additive’s leadership in sustainable production of titanium powder. Partnering with Texas A&M University, 3Degrees, Wichita State University, and the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), the project aims to enhance the sustainable manufacturing of aerospace and defense products through innovative additive manufacturing techniques.

The 6K Additive facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Paul Hanaphy.

The initiative is funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OSD(R&E)) Manufacturing Technology Office, with a total allocation of $2.1 million. Under “Topic 6,” EOS and 6K Additive will utilize a portion of these funds to develop and demonstrate sustainable additive manufacturing (AM) practices. Key objectives include optimizing design processes, enhancing material selection and development, improving material handling, and advancing recycling techniques. These goals align with 6K Additive’s mission to lead in sustainable material solutions within the additive manufacturing sector.

Jon Walker, Government Relations & Key Account Manager at EOS, stated, “When it became time to decide on a material development partner for this project, 6K Additive was quickly identified as a frontrunner. Their expertise in sustainable materials and proven track record in supporting Department of Defense (DoD) grant projects made them the clear choice for partnership.” Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive, added, “We are truly excited to be selected again by America Makes and equally excited to be working hand in hand with EOS and the other team members on this project. This collaboration underscores our dedication to sustainability in additive manufacturing and highlights the superior environmental benefits of our titanium powder.”

the logo of America Makes. Image via America Makes

Building on Sustainable Innovations in Additive Manufacturing

The additive manufacturing industry has increasingly prioritized sustainability. In 2024, Stratasys Ltd., a leading provider of 3D printing solutions, released its third Mindful Manufacturing™ ESG and Sustainability Report, showcasing significant advancements in reducing environmental footprints and enhancing sustainable practices. Stratasys achieved a 73% reduction in energy usage and a 78% decrease in carbon emissions through innovative recycling and material handling programs, setting a benchmark for companies like 6K Additive to follow.

Additionally, a 2024 report by the National Engineering Policy Centre emphasized the critical need for sustainable material strategies within the UK. The report, led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, highlighted the importance of recycling and reusing critical materials to achieve economic security and net-zero goals. 6K Additive’s UniMelt® microwave plasma technology, which converts used battery minerals into cathode active materials, directly supports these initiatives by fostering a circular supply chain and reducing reliance on imported scarce materials

Global material extraction, four main material categories, 1970–2024. Image via the National Engineering Policy Centre.

