$60M Raise Accelerates Carbon in the Advanced Manufacturing Race

Carbon, Inc., a Silicon Valley–based additive manufacturing company specializing in large-scale polymer production, has raised $60 million in new funding. The round included Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake, adidas, Baillie Gifford, Madrone, and Northgate. It is among the largest investments in additive manufacturing in recent years and reflects sustained confidence in Carbon’s ability to produce high-performance products at scale through digital manufacturing.

Founded in 2013, Carbon developed a platform that integrates hardware, materials science, and software to enable end-use production of polymer components. The company has stated that it is approaching cash-flow-positive operations, with the new capital intended to scale capacity and reinforce its business model. The funds will be used to expand production volumes, improve process efficiencies, and support an upcoming generation of hardware, materials, and automation tools.

The firm’s manufacturing approach is based on its proprietary Digital Light Synthesis process, which cures photopolymer resins into functional parts. Over the past decade, the company has introduced multiple hardware systems, more than a dozen materials, and design software for process control and automated production workflows. Its technology has been adopted by partners across consumer, medical, and industrial sectors to produce components directly from digital designs.

Assembly of a 3D printed Fizik saddle. Photo via Carbon.

“It’s an exciting time for Carbon,” said Phil DeSimone, Co-Founder and member of the office of the CEO. “We have built a remarkable portfolio of products and a network of trusted suppliers, production partners, customers, and collaborators who share our vision. With this latest round of investment, we’re in a good position to expand what’s possible in digital manufacturing and redefine how entire industries bring ideas and products to market.”

Investor Jim Goetz, Partner at Sequoia Capital, emphasized long-term support for the company’s progress. “We believed in Carbon’s mission from the very beginning. Carbon’s print technology, proprietary resins, and design expertise—along with their proven success across multiple industries—position them to lead and collaborate in shaping the next era of digital manufacturing in the United States.”

Carbon’s collaboration with adidas began in 2017 and has since scaled to millions of 3D printed components. The partnership now includes the Climacool franchise, a footwear series produced entirely with additive manufacturing. In protective equipment, football helmets using Carbon’s lattice technology have ranked first in NFL and NFLPA testing for six consecutive years. Riddell is expanding its use of Carbon’s pads across professional, collegiate, and youth helmet lines, while other manufacturers such as CCM, Schutt, and VICIS also employ the company’s process in their protective gear.

Visual representation of Fizik’s additive manufacturing workflow. Photo via Carbon.

In the cycling industry, brands including Fizik, Selle Italia, and Trek have produced hundreds of thousands of saddles using Carbon’s lattice structures. Six of the top ten riders in the 2025 Tour de France used saddles made with this technology. Carbon has also established a strong presence in dental manufacturing, where customers now produce millions of customized 3D printed parts per week. A recent collaboration with Keystone Industries introduced a flexible partial denture product, while Carbon’s systems have been ranked the most reliable by the National Association of Dental Laboratories for six consecutive years.

The investment coincides with growing efforts to reindustrialize production through digital technologies. Carbon’s vertically integrated platform supports this transition by combining scalable polymer manufacturing with localized, automated production networks. Its model demonstrates how additive manufacturing can advance beyond prototyping to high-volume, end-use production.

Fizik’s One-to-One system. Photo via Carbon.

