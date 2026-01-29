60% faster print speeds with 4-Laser Industrial SLA

Join us online as we welcome UnionTech for an exclusive technical webinar introducing the RSPro800 X, the world’s first 4-laser synchronous industrial SLA 3D printer, purpose-built to remove the speed and cost limitations of traditional single-laser systems.

The event takes place on Thursday, January 29th | 14:00 GMT | 15:00 CET | 9:00 EST.

The RSPro800 X delivers up to 60% faster print speeds through intelligent multi-laser load balancing, without stitch lines or accuracy trade-offs, while maintaining ±0.1 mm dimensional accuracy and premium surface quality. With a large-format 800 × 800 × 550 mm build volume, it supports both oversized components and high-density batch production, enabling SLA to scale beyond prototyping into tooling, casting patterns, and short-run manufacturing.

In this session, we welcome Hao Yang, UnionTech’s general manager for the EMEA region. Hao will walk through the printer’s architecture, real-world performance data, and production economics. The speakers will also demonstrate UT-ONE, UnionTech’s smart manufacturing platform for remote monitoring, batch management, and data-driven optimisation across multiple machines.

If any of these painpoints sound familiar, then this live webinar is not to be missed:

“Single-laser SLA is too slow for our program milestones.”

“Material cost is killing my business case.”

“We need 800 mm+ builds but can’t give up surface quality.”

The RSPro 800 X is designed for production level additive manufacturing across a wide range of applications in automotive, aerospace, electronics,R&D, casting, industrial design, and more,. This webinar provides practical insight into reducing per-part cost, accelerating program timelines, and deploying large-format SLA with low operational risk, backed by TÜV SÜD CE-MD certified hardware, EU-based service support, and an open-resin roadmap.

Webinar overview

✓ How 4-laser load-balancing removes stitch lines and delivers 60 % faster builds with zero accuracy loss.

✓ Guaranteed ROI: resin , labour , throughput.

✓ ±0.1 mm repeatability and auto-calibration – no operator dependency.

✓ have a concrete next step: free benchmark part + cost report within 48 h.

Free registration is open now.