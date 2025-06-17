3YOURMIND Tapped by EU to Boost Defense-Ready Spare Part Production

3YOURMIND, a software company specializing in on-demand and distributed manufacturing, has been selected from more than 400 applicants to join the 2025 cohort of the European Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) Business Accelerator. The eight-month program, designed to integrate small and non-traditional players into the defense industrial base, launches on June 16 at the Paris Air Show with 20 companies from across the European Union and Norway.

Chosen for the Collaborative Combat & Autonomous Operations track, 3YOURMIND will participate in a series of six onsite boot camps held alongside major defense events across Europe. This track focuses on improving coordination between manned and unmanned systems in high-intensity environments through user-driven technology development. Each company in the program will be assigned a coach and will receive a €65,000 seed voucher upon completion.

Twenty startups across Europe were selected from over 400 applicants to join the European Defence Innovation Scheme’s first accelerator program. Image via EUDIS.

The Berlin-based company provides AI-driven software that addresses sustainment challenges in defense logistics. Its platform supports spare part digitization, recommends alternative production methods, and evaluates technical and cost feasibility for on-demand part manufacturing. By creating digital inventories of components, the software enables distributed production across partner facilities and helps defense organizations maintain readiness despite supply chain disruption.

3YOURMIND has previously worked with the U.S. Department of Defense, including collaborations with the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. Aleksander Ciszek, co-founder and CEO, described the company’s participation in EUDIS as a recognition of its role in European defense modernization. “Being selected for the first-ever EUDIS Business Accelerator is a powerful endorsement of the role 3YOURMIND plays in strengthening Europe’s defense readiness,” he said. “Armed forces across Europe require contemporary solutions to address sustainment challenges; our software helps to ensure parts availability—when and where it’s needed.”

EUDIS is funded through the European Defence Fund (EDF), with an expected total investment of nearly €2 billion by 2027. Of this, €1.46 billion is to be allocated directly from the EDF, with an additional €400–500 million anticipated from national and private sources. The scheme includes five tailored tracks designed to support small companies and emerging innovators based on their technology maturity levels.

Aleksander Ciszek, CEO and co-founder of 3YOURMIND. Photo via 3YOURMIND.

European defense ecosystem embraces additive manufacturing to modernize logistics

Across Europe, additive manufacturing has become a strategic tool in military modernization efforts. In the UK, the Ministry of Defence has launched initiatives such as Project TAMPA to accelerate 3D printing adoption across land, air, and sea forces. The program has produced certified combat-ready parts and demonstrated the viability of expeditionary 3D printing during NATO exercises. As outlined at TCT 3Sixty 2025, the MoD’s broader vision involves embedding AM across a distributed, digitally agile supply chain capable of supporting everything from frontline repairs to nuclear submarine components. This approach aims to reduce equipment downtime, address obsolescence, and create operational resilience through localized production.

Meanwhile, Spain has inaugurated its first center dedicated to the certification of military-grade 3D printed parts. Operated by Sicnova’s defense subsidiary Novaindef, the CEDAEC facility integrates metal and polymer 3D printing with high-precision testing and reverse engineering capabilities. Launched in partnership with the Spanish Ministry of Defense, CEDAEC seeks to streamline logistics and reduce supply chain fragility through localized, certified production of spare parts. Officials see the initiative as a step toward strategic autonomy and a foundation for advancing Spain’s role in defense-sector manufacturing.

Wing Commander Jon McMahon speaking at TCT 3Sixty 2025. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

