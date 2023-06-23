3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. awarded $2.5M contract to enrich US Marine Corps additive manufacturing capabilities.

3D printing software developer 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. Federal Division have been awarded a $2.5 million contract by the US Marine Corps System Command’s Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell (AMOC).

This contract is part of an ongoing partnership to fully integrate 3YOURMIND’s part identification software with the Marine Corps System Command’s Digital Manufacturing Data Vault (DMDV).

The DMDV is a centralized digital repository for the Marine Corp to store data and design solutions for manufacturing spare parts using 3D printing. The DMDV is critical to the AMOC’s mission to expand its existing additive manufacturing operations.

It is claimed that the integration of 3YOURMIND’s part identification software with the DMDV will enhance warfighter efforts to approve spare parts and components for field use.

“Although additive manufacturing is well-known for cutting-edge innovations, I am encouraged by our work with AMOC and Phillips Corp. to enable the Marine Corps. to use additive to address more common technology and spare parts gaps,” commented William Cuervo, 3YOURMIND Vice President of Sales, North America.

“I am very excited for the opportunity for 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. Federal Division to enrich the quality of life of the warfighter by addressing these capability gaps and contribute to the operational readiness that the U.S. Marine Corps prides itself on,” Cuervo added.

Ultimately, this collaboration contributes to a broader mission by the US Department of Defense to reshore supply chains, establish distributed manufacturing networks, and sustain legacy equipment using 3D printing technologies.

The US Marine Corps, 3YOURMIND, and Phillips Corp. Federal Division partnership banner. Image via 3YOURMIND.

An ongoing partnership to secure supply chains

This latest $2.5 million AMOC award follows the completion of a first-year contract with Phillps Corp. Federal Division and 3YOURMIND.

The first year of this partnership saw a number of key operational milestones. For instance, 3YOURMIND’s part identification software was validated by screening over 10,000 parts. The software also demonstrated connectivity to other software systems utilized by the DMDV.

A specialized algorithm was custom-developed for the project focusing on 12 key impact factors, which indicate the printability and created value of 3D printing per component. The first 50,000 parts were analyzed based on priority and printability. 50 of these parts were ultimately identified as offering at least a potential 1000 days of lead time savings per component.

The second year of the initiative will look to build on these milestones, and further develop 3YOURMIND software with proprietary and third-party systems, such as PTC Windchill, used by DMDV. AMOC will also look to onboard 2D drawing analysis capabilities, to quickly bulk analyze technical data packages for additive manufacturing use cases.

This AMOC funding adds to 3YOURMIND and Philip Corp. Federal Divisions existing partnership with the US Naval Information Warfare center (NIWC) Pacific. Confirmed in July 2021, this ongoing collaboration sees the two companies provide technical expertise in software and hardware to develop an optimized digital production workflow for distributed manufacturing. Thanks to this partnership, AMOC has also gained access to 3YOURMIND’s order and production management software capabilities.

3YOURMIND’s digital inventory user-interface. Image via 3YOURMIND.

The expansion of additive manufacturing in the US military

This most recent contract forms part of the US military’s ongoing efforts to reshore supply chains, establish distributed manufacturing networks, and sustain legacy equipment through additive manufacturing.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Amentum, a government and commercial services contractor, had been awarded a $4.6 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US Air Force (USAF) Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate.

This Parts and Repairs Ordering System VI (PROS VI) contract will see the company provide “commercial buying solutions” for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Through this partnership, Amentum will leverage its 3D scanning and additive manufacturing systems to modernize logistics systems, combat obsolescence, and deliver cost efficiencies to 105 foreign partner companies.

In January, the US Navy announced that it had adopted Phillips Additive Hybrid metal 3D printing technology. This 3D printing technology, which was developed by Meltio and Haas, was installed onto the USS Bataan. According to Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, the Commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic, 3D printing technology “supports readiness and self-sufficiency,” aboard US Navy ships. It is hoped that this additive technology will decrease supply chain timeframes.

Featured image shows a use case screening within the 3YOURMIND workflow. Image via 3YOURMIND.