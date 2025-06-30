3MF becomes new international standard for 3D printing file exchange

Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense is next week, learn from industry leaders at this one-day online event. Final free registration spots – secure yours now.

A new international standard named ISO/IEC 25422:2025 has been published to improve how 3D printing data is structured and exchanged.

It defines how digital files should be formatted to enhance compatibility across design software, platforms, and manufacturing equipment. Developed by the 3MF Consortium, the standard is based on the 3D Manufacturing Format (3MF), created to overcome the limitations of earlier file types that often led to data loss or production errors.

Unlike older formats, the 3MF file format captures geometry, materials, and other model attributes in a single file, enabling smoother communication between design and production tools. The specification covers a core structure and a set of extensions, offering a consistent yet flexible framework for implementation.

While individual components may evolve, the overall suite will only change if elements are added or removed, providing long-term stability for developers and manufacturers.

A 3MF file. Image via 3MF.

Standardization effort backed by industry leaders

The road to standardization began in 2015 when Microsoft brought together a group of major players in design and manufacturing to form the 3MF Consortium including HP, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, and others.

Microsoft contributed an early version of the 3MF specification, and the group set out to build a format capable of addressing the limitations of existing file types while remaining flexible and accessible.

Later that year, the consortium expanded to include 3D Systems, Materialise, Siemens PLM Software, and Stratasys. Their participation extended the format’s relevance across sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and industrial manufacturing.

Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker joined soon after, announcing plans to support 3MF in new versions of its Cura software. The growing membership reflected a broad consensus on the need for reliable, interoperable file formats to support the growth of additive manufacturing.

By 2018, adoption had extended to more than 30 products from companies including nTop, MyMiniFactory, and HP. For many, the file format’s ability to consolidate model data, materials, colors, and print settings into a single archive offered a practical alternative to formats like STL, which carry only basic mesh information.

As a result, HP used the file format in its Jet Fusion color 3D printers to achieve accurate color placement, while Microsoft integrated the format into Windows and related platforms to support broader accessibility.

Support for the format continued to grow in 2022, as UK-based software firm MachineWorks released source code enabling 3MF support in the Polygonica engine. This gave developers working with the widely used polygon-mesh modeling software access to core features of the format, including the beam lattice extension, which is particularly relevant for complex industrial designs such as implants and lightweight structures.

As 3MF gained traction, it remained focused on solving practical challenges in additive manufacturing. Now formally recognized as an international standard, the format offers a stable foundation for digital manufacturing to continue evolving across software, services, and production systems.

Alternative formats still in play

The publication of ISO/IEC 25422:2025 comes at a time when the industry is actively working to modernize file formats used in additive manufacturing.

In 2024, Avante Technology partnered with Mind in a Box to introduce the royalty-free AMFsample tool that allows developers to view and convert 3D mesh files to the ISO-standard AMF format.

AMF multi-part assembly file. Image via Avante Technology.

The application supports STL-to-AMF conversion, mesh inspection with rotation and zoom, and file export in either format, ensuring compliance with ISO 52915:20. Built for integration into CAD and additive manufacturing workflows, the C++ source code is optimized for Linux, Mac, and Windows and will be available through AMFtools.org.

In a similar push toward improved data accuracy, engineering software developer CoreTechnologie added support for the ISO-standard STEP file format to version 1.4 of its 4D_Additive software, enabling users to export repaired and optimized CAD models with higher geometric precision and reduced file sizes. Built on a B-rep foundation, the software provides more accurate solid modeling than STL by defining exact boundaries rather than using triangle meshes.

The addition of STEP enhances interoperability between CAD systems and supports downstream applications like milling and finite element analysis. Users can now benefit from improved model accuracy, compact file storage, and streamlined workflows for complex, multi-part 3D printing setups.

