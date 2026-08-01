3D Software

3iD Printing Bets on Automated Post-Processing to Scale Production Volumes

3iD Printing Automates Post-Processing With AM-Flow's Feed, Vision and Sort System. Image via 3iD Printing.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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