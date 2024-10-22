3iD Is the First to Adopt New AMIS Pro Software for HP MJF 3D Printing

Belgian 3D printing service provider 3iD is using AMIS Pro software to optimize its HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printers.

Developed by Ghent-based 3D printing software developer AMIS, a subsidiary of HYBRID Software, AMIS Pro is a build preparation software for binder jet 3D printing. Released through a public beta program earlier this year, the platform is advertised as a “CAD in, print out” tool that can enhance the preparation of batches for 3D printing.

An AMIS software development partner since early 2024, 3iD has now reportedly become the first 3D print service to adopt AMIS Pro for 3D printer batch preparation.

The company is using software to feed its three MJF 3D printers. 3iD CEO Dave Vanhove has called AMIS Pro’s algorithm “astonishing,” claiming it is “already a successful investment.” He stated the tool has allowed the bureau to achieve much denser nesting to reduce cost-per-part.

This is echoed by AMIS Managing Director Kris Binon, who says the software can now nest 1500 parts in an MJF Build Box, with a 14% nesting density, in under one minute. “This is over 50% denser than the benchmark, which takes about 10 minutes to reach 8 – 9% nesting density,” he added.

First introduced in June 2024, AMIS Pro version 1.5 was released in September. This features upgraded nesting and part transfer to the next batch. AMIS Pro v2 will officially launch next month at Formnext 2024, bringing new features to improve binder jetting cost-per-part.

AMIS Pro software is compatible with Mac and Windows operating systems. It allows multiple parts to be visualized and added to a batch or ‘print box.’ Users can then position, orient, and scale the parts, conduct voxel-based nesting, slice the batch, and send the file for 3D printing. Additionally, batches can be saved and reopened, layer thicknesses specified, and 3D print files prepared for multiple materials and binders.

Metprint software, from fellow HYBRID subsidiary Meteor Inkjet, can also be directly connected to AMIS Pro. This optimizes the transfer of data to the binder jet 3D printheads.

3iD’s CEO highlighted the control and simplicity of the software as key advantages. The company uses the software to prepare batches for 3D printing on its three HP MJF 4200 3D printers.

“You have full control over the manipulation of individual parts and all the usual features – shelling, lattices, etcetera,” he explained. “And we end up with a perfect 3mf file that we can just forward to the HP MJF printer.”

3iD production manager Brandon has also identified AMIS Pro’s straightforward usability as a key advantage. He stated that the “UI has all the features we need,” while offering an “effortless and fast experience.”

According to AMIS, the relationship with 3iD is symbiotic. Binon believes the company would not be where it is now without the input of Dave Vanhove. The software has been specially tweaked to the needs of 3iD and other customers.

New software enhances 3D printing workflows

AMIS Pro is one of the newest software offerings that seeks to enhance additive manufacturing. Many similar platforms have also been designed to increase productivity, bolster the industrialization of 3D printing, and improve operational efficiency.

It was recently announced that American energy firm Baker Hughes has adopted Oqton’s Manufacturing OS (MOS) software to automate and optimize its additive manufacturing workflows. Adopted at the company’s facility in Houston, Texas, the platform is being used to ensure quality and user experience are maintained as it grows its 3D printing arsenal.

The software has reportedly enabled Baker Hughes to scale production output while minimizing the need for additional support structure. The platform also offers live monitoring of key performance indicators through the production workflow, cutting costs and enhancing productivity. For instance, build monitoring saw a 98% decrease in active engineering time, annually saving 136 hours per printer.

Elsewhere, 3D printing software developer Dyndrite released an update to its LPBF Pro software. Designed to increase 3D printer productivity, the updated platform accelerates build strategies and automates build preparation processes. In addition to productivity enhancements, the software is designed to improve accuracy, traceability, and consistency while addressing the intensifying data demands of additive manufacturing.

