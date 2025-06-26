3DQue’s AutoFarm3D now fully compatible with Bambu Lab Developer Mode

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense!

Vancouver-based 3D printing start-up 3DQue Systems has confirmed that its AutoFarm3D automation software is now fully compatible with Bambu Lab’s Developer Mode.

The update enables users of Bambu’s P1, X1, and A1 series 3D printers to manage large-scale print operations through a centralized system. The automation software supports job routing, queue management, AMS-aware filament mapping, and coordination with hardware tools such as automated part ejection and door control.

The system is already in use across education, research, and manufacturing environments. AutoFarm3D is designed to support print farms ranging from five to more than five hundred machines, helping users maintain high throughput without increasing labor.

Its compatibility with Developer Mode allows it to function independently of cloud-based services or proprietary workflows, offering a route to automation that continues to operate even during firmware updates.

“We’re excited to work with Bambu and support their forward momentum with printer automation and print farm management,” said Steph Sharp, CEO of 3DQue. “Our goal is to make local 3D print production scalable, efficient, and truly hands-off across a variety of hardware platforms.”

The Bambu Lab X1-Carbon 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

Boosting productivity through smart automation

AutoFarm3D’s core functionality is centered around its queue system, which automatically matches print jobs with available and compatible printers.

The software monitors filament levels, balances workloads across machines, and reassigns idle printers to maintain continuous operation. According to 3DQue, users have reported up to 4× increases in productivity, 95% reductions in lead time, and 90% fewer manual tasks when using the system in production environments.

A centralized dashboard provides real-time visibility into each printer’s status, material levels, and job progress. From this interface, operators can pause, cancel, or dispatch jobs without needing to manage each machine individually.

To support uninterrupted workflows, AutoFarm3D includes integrated part ejection hardware and adaptive bed-clearing routines. It also features QuinlyVision, an AI-powered failure detection system capable of identifying issues such as stringing, poor adhesion, or incomplete prints. These alerts are delivered automatically and require no additional subscriptions.

Beyond automation, the software offers tools for order management, file version control, and local data storage, helping teams coordinate multi-stage workflows with minimal oversight. AutoFarm3D is designed to scale, enabling print farms to manage diverse fleets through a single interface.

3DQue noted that manufacturers interested in exploring further integration are encouraged to contact the company.

AutoFarm3D UI. Image via 3DQue Systems.

Automation software for 3D printing

Automation is increasingly becoming a defining characteristic of AM software, with new systems targeting every stage of the digital production process.

Earlier this year, Phasio integrated its end-to-end digital workflow platform with AMIS Pro, a build preparation software that supports MJF, SLS, Binder Jetting, and Material Jetting. This integration introduces automation across key stages of production, enabling seamless data transfer from quoting to tasks such as part batching, voxel-based nesting, and slicing, without manual re-entry.

AMIS Pro was enhanced for MJF workflows through close collaboration with Belgian service provider 3iD, which adopted the tool to optimize batch preparation on its HP MJF 3D printers. In recent tests, the software achieved 14% nesting density in under a minute, outperforming typical nesting tools. By combining platforms, the joint system reduces manual effort, improves data accuracy, and streamlines production through a unified, automated workflow.

During Formnext 2024, 1000 Kelvin has introduced AMAIZE 2.0, an AI-driven automated build preparation solution for metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) designed to improve efficiency, reliability, and scalability. The software combines several automated tools within a unified workflow, including a

Printability Checker that reduces redesign cycles by 40% and a Cost Estimator that improves quotation accuracy by 30%. Physics-based support generation and AI-optimized exposure strategies further lower material usage and cut failure rates by up to 50%. Together, these features help manufacturers enhance yield and streamline metal 3D printing through intelligent, automated decision-making.

