3DPRINTUK Expands MJF Capacity by 25% and Gains JOSCAR Certification

3DPRINTUK, a London-based additive manufacturing service specializing in polymer 3D printing, has expanded its production capacity by 25 percent with a £1 million investment in two HP 5210 Pro Systems. The addition increases its operational fleet from eight to ten machines, strengthening its position as one of the largest independent Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) providers in the United Kingdom.

The installation of the platforms enhances production throughput and enables the company to manage higher-volume and more complex manufacturing programs. HP’s MJF process employs precision-directed heat and detailing agents to fuse polymer powder into dense, repeatable components suited for both functional prototypes and end-use parts. Chief Executive Officer Nick Allen said the investment was motivated by demand for speed, reliability, and scalability. “We are now operating with a machine count that’s five times bigger than the average UK bureau,” he said. “If we can’t fulfil a high-volume order using additive manufacture, then no one can. This investment is about staying ahead of demand and continuing to deliver the speed, quality, and reliability our customers expect.”

The added machines enhance scheduling flexibility and throughput for high-volume polymer additive manufacturing. Photo via 3DPRINTUK.

Allen explained that the expanded system count allows greater scheduling flexibility and consistent production quality across multiple machines. The added capacity improves redundancy during maintenance cycles and supports larger customer projects without extending lead times. “This expansion allows 3DPRINTUK to take on even larger and more complex projects, while maintaining the precision and consistency that has made it a trusted partner for thousands of businesses worldwide,” he said. Increased system availability also shortens turnaround for high-volume production orders, ensuring consistent output for industrial clients transitioning from prototyping to serial additive manufacturing.

Alongside the capacity increase, the London firm achieved official status as a JOSCAR-certified supplier. The Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register (JOSCAR) is used by aerospace, defence, and security organizations to evaluate supplier compliance and capability. Certification covers areas such as business and financial standing, health and safety, environmental management, ethical operations, and supply chain security. “JOSCAR certification is a major step forward for us,” Allen said. “It demonstrates our commitment to operating at the highest standards across every aspect of our business, and it opens doors to more mission-critical projects in regulated industries.” The accreditation verifies that 3DPRINTUK meets procurement and quality requirements for contractors in highly regulated sectors.

Fleet of HP Multi Jet Fusion 5210 Pro systems at 3DPRINTUK. Photo via 3DPRINTUK.

With increased production capacity and formal supplier accreditation, 3DPRINTUK is positioned to support a broader range of industrial contracts requiring both scalability and compliance assurance. Expanded capacity allows the company to deliver shorter lead times for large orders while maintaining dimensional consistency and repeatability across builds.

Platform Acquisitions and Strategic Expansion

In the Netherlands, life-sciences equipment manufacturer AFYS3G has integrated BigRep’s large-format 3D printing into its production to fabricate full-size housings for laboratory systems. Using the BigRep STUDIO’s 1000 × 500 × 500 mm build volume and HI-TEMP filament, the company produces dimensionally stable parts that undergo sanding, filling, and painting to match the strength and surface finish of die-cast or injection-molded components. The change eliminated tooling costs and reduced lead times from months to weeks, prompting the acquisition of a second printer to meet increased demand.

In the United States, propulsion manufacturer Ursa Major expanded its additive manufacturing capacity with three AMCM M 450-4 FLX systems from EOS, bringing its fleet of EOS-powered machines to six at its Youngstown, Ohio facility. The investment supports production of hypersonic and defense propulsion components and includes integration of EOS’s laser-toolpath API for customized builds. AMCM designed the new equipment with beam-shaping technology and process modifications for advanced aerospace applications.

Harry Epping, Manufacturing Process Engineer at AFYS3G, with a post-processed 3D printed lab equipment housing. Photo via bigrep.

Featured photo shows fleet of HP Multi Jet Fusion 5210 Pro systems at 3DPRINTUK. Photo via 3DPRINTUK.